Cheyenne Central's Tayton Montgomery gets a high five from coach Tim Denisson after a goal against Rock Springs during the semifinals of the Class 4A state soccer tournament Friday, May 29, 2015, in Rock Springs.
Cheyenne Central boys soccer coach Tim Denisson gives orders to a player heading to the field of play against Cheyenne East in the boys Class 4A Wyoming state soccer championship Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Big Horn Equestrian Center in Sheridan. Blaine McCartney/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central boys soccer coach Tim Denisson instructs his players on the field of play against Cheyenne East in the boys Class 4A Wyoming state soccer championship Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Big Horn Equestrian Center in Sheridan. Blaine McCartney/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Michael Smith/WyoSports
CHEYENNE – The only boys soccer coach Cheyenne Central has ever had officially called it a career Monday.
Tim Denisson coached the Indians for all 36 seasons the Wyoming High School Activities Association has sanctioned soccer, but also coached them when soccer was club sport trying to gain sanctioning.
“I made it pretty well known five years ago when I renewed by (coaching) license that I probably wasn’t going to renew it again,” Denisson said. “My license is over in February, and I was in the process of doing the 70 hours and recertifying. I could still get the credits I need, but I think it’s time for someone to be blessed and take over as head coach.”
Denisson tendered his resignation letter Nov. 3, which is his father’s birthday. Denisson guided Central to seven state championships and eight runner-up finishes. His teams won more than 300 matches.
His impact on Central is immeasurable, athletics director Chad Whitworth said.
“He’s a legend and an icon in this state,” he said. “I’ve watched that program over the course of my time as a student, a coach and AD, and that program has always embraced him. I had friends who played soccer and the way they feel about coach Denisson is indescribable.
“Anyone would be hard-pressed to recreate that.”
Denisson submitted his resignation after a long and emotional meeting with his team last week. Some of those players had fathers and uncles who suited up for Denisson.
“I thought about hanging around for one or two more years and watching these kids who are now juniors finish their careers,” Denisson said. “That group has so many players whose dads or uncles played for me, and I thought I’d like to stick with them. The list is just magnificent. There are probably about nine scenarios like that.
“But I revisited the fact my certification was (expiring) and whether I’d like to renew it. I’ll still be around to see those (upperclassmen) graduate.”
Denisson’s ability to connect with players across generations is one of his standout qualities, Whitworth said.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever had anyone say, ‘That guy is bad for kids,’ or come at me with anything other than that he’s great with kids, to kids and how the kids feel about him,” he said. “People felt like that back when I graduated in 1993, and they still feel that way today.”
Denisson came to Wyoming from his native Minnesota to ski jump at the University of Wyoming. He has had a hip replacement, but isn’t ruling out a return to ski jumping.
“I was dead set on having all my original parts, but I finally gave in and benefited from the miracles of modern medicine,” he said with a laugh. “I’m stilling playing ice hockey, and just played with the Old Puckers (on Sunday) night. I might get back out there and maybe go to worlds for ski jumping in Poland.
“I don’t know. We’ll see where life takes me.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.