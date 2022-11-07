CHEYENNE – The only boys soccer coach Cheyenne Central has ever had officially called it a career Monday.

Tim Denisson coached the Indians for all 36 seasons the Wyoming High School Activities Association has sanctioned soccer, but also coached them when soccer was club sport trying to gain sanctioning.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus