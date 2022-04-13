CHEYENNE – Richard Prescott is close to feeling as healthy as he ever has at this point in an outdoor track and field season.
Typically, the junior would have spent the winter competing with Cheyenne Central’s indoor track team. Training in Central’s Fieldhouse and hallways takes its toll on athletes, and Prescott experienced chronic soreness for most of last year’s outdoor campaign.
He enters this spring refreshed, and his results are showing it.
Prescott won four events at last week’s Okie Blanchard Invitational, setting personal bests in each. Those efforts helped the Indians win the team title. They also earned Prescott Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Prescott feels healthier than he did this time last spring, in part, because he opted to compete in wrestling for the Indians this winter. Calling his decision to take up a sport he had never done seriously a last-minute decision would be an understatement.
Prescott went to the season-opening Charlie Lake Invitational to support his friends on Central’s wrestling team, and was so enthralled by what he saw he decided to talk to Indians’ wrestling coach Kyle Brightman about joining the squad.
Brightman was open to the idea, but had one stipulation.
“I told him he had to be 100% committed to wrestling and not quit once indoor track started,” Brightman said. “He assured me he was going to stick it out, and he never looked back.”
Prescott decided to wrestle because he thought it might help him in his favorite sport – football.
“As a safety, you have to take out legs, and I watched my buddies double-legging kids all day at (Charlie Lake), and figured it would help me get better at tackling,” Prescott said. “It also looked really fun.”
Prescott primarily wrestled junior varsity this season, but did crack the lineup for one varsity dual. He lost a one-point decision in the championship of the Ron Thon Memorial’s JV bracket. That tournament is widely considered Wyoming’s all-class state tournament because it attracts nearly every team in the state to Riverton.
“Wrestling worked different muscles than track,” Prescott said. “I would come home and be so tired and sore in areas I had never been sore before because the workouts were that much harder.”
Prescott caught a bad draw at the Class 4A East Regional wrestling tournament, losing to eventual state runner-up Colson Coon of Sheridan in the opening round. He suffered a one-point defeat at the hands of a wrestler he had beaten a couple times before to end his season.
“He was actually leading the kid, got caught in a bad spot and ended up getting pinned,” Brightman said. “He probably didn’t have the kind of season he wanted, but he came a long way and showed that he is hard-nosed and mentally tough.
“He was one of our hardest workers. He has a lot of God-given ability, but he also works really hard. He wasn’t just out there for fun, he was working.”
Having his wrestling season end short of the state tournament actually allowed Prescott to compete in the final two meets of the indoor track season. He suffered a quadriceps injury at his first meet, but managed to take second in triple jump at state the following week, in spite of the bum upper leg muscle.
“I just jogged down the runway,” Prescott said. “I was not feeling good enough to long jump or hurdle, but I managed to take second in triple.”
On Friday, at East’s Okie Blanchard Invitational, Prescott breezed to a win in the 110-meter hurdles (15.28 seconds), and also won the 300 hurdles (41.59), long jump (21-9¼) and triple jump (44-9½).
His triple jump mark is tops in Class 4A this season, according to Athletic.net, while his long jump mark ranks second, and his 110 hurdles time is third-best. Prescott’s 300 hurdles time checks in at fifth.
“I completely encouraged him to wrestle,” said Central boys track coach Bruce Mowry, who also coaches the indoor squad. “I’m a former wrestler, and I think it’s great for these kids to do three different sports during the year.
“Only doing track can be really hard on the body, so I think doing wrestling was a really good thing for him.”
Prescott placed fifth in the 300 hurdles, sixth in triple jump and seventh in the 110 hurdles last season. He has the potential to move up in all those events this spring.
“He’s a very talented kid who takes what the coaches tell him and tries to apply it,” Mowry said. “We expect big things out of him this year. Right now, he is about where we thought he’d be at the end of the year in his jumping events. He’s really come out and done some big things.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
– Kaitlyn Ackerman, Katie Hinz and Izzy Kelly, softball, Central: Ackerman, a senior, went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI to help the Indians pick up a doubleheader sweep at Wheatland.
Hinz, a sophomore, struck out 15 batters and walked just one during a six-inning complete game, no-hitter.
Kelly, a freshman, was 6-of-8 with two doubles and four RBIs.
– Aleah Brooks and Rylee Stephenson, softball, Cheyenne East: Brooks was 5-for-5 at the plate with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI to help the Lady Thunderbirds sweep Wheatland.
Stephenson was 5-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI.
– Marik Cummings, boys track, East: The junior won the 100-meter dash (10.79 seconds) and 200 (22.48) at the Okie Blanchard Invitational.
– Taliah Morris, girls track and field, East: The sophomore won the 100-meter dash (12.32 seconds), 200 (25.48) and long jump (19 feet, 2 inches) at the Okie Blanchard Invitational. She also was part of the runner-up 4x100 relay team.
– Allie Robért, softball, Cheyenne South: The senior went 3-of-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI during games with Campbell County and Thunder Basin.