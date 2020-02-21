CHEYENNE – A stout defense and quick-strike offense helped top-ranked Cheyenne Central take a 65-44 victory over Cheyenne South on Thursday night at Storey Gym.

The Indians (16-1 overall, 4-0 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) held the Bison to just four points during the first quarter, and led 34-15 at halftime.

