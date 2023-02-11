CHEYENNE — Self-inflicted wounds were the story of the game in the Cheyenne Central girls basketball team’s Friday night matchup with Thunder Basin.
The Lady Indians struggled to get out of their own way in the second half and, despite a late push, fell to Thunder Basin 71-60.
“Most of that was our doing,” Central coach Glenn Kirkbride said. “We like to play fast and throw the ball around, but we have to find a balance.
“Tonight, we had one big lull, but on this side of the state, you don’t get to have that lull.”
The game started out rough for both teams. Central had a hard time holding onto the ball, committing a majority of its eight first-quarter turnovers in the first five minutes of the opening frame. Thunder Basin didn’t fare much better, as its was held in check by the Indians’ stingy defense.
With just over two and a half minutes to go in the first, Central put together a 9-0 run to grab a 13-7 lead. But the Bolts punched right back, outscoring the Indians 6-2 over the final 70 seconds of the quarter to cut the lead to 15-13.
Thunder Basin started to take control of the rebounding margin in the second quarter. Thunder Basin senior Joelie Spelts’ six second-quarter points caused problems, and the Indians really struggled to box out and eliminate second and third chances.
Still, the Indians defense held up, forcing four turnovers and managing to preserve a 29-28 lead heading into halftime.
But when the teams came out of the break, they were in opposite spots. Spelts picked up right where she left off in the second quarter, scoring 11 third-quarter points. In total, the Bolts scored 18 of their 21 third-quarter points from the paint.
Central, meanwhile, struggled to hold onto the ball. The Indians committed nine turnovers in the third quarter, including multiple self-inflicted turnovers.
“They got a few that were runouts (in the first three minutes),” Kirkbride said. “I’m not sure either of us changed a whole lot there. They were just able to get some easy buckets in the beginning of the third quarter.”
After a 3-pointer by Mia Gerig with 30 seconds left in the third, Central trailed 49-41 heading into the final quarter.
Both Central and Thunder Basin went blow for blow to start the final frame, but the Bolts managed to hold an 11-point lead three minutes into the fourth. Madisyn Baillie came alive at that point, scoring seven points over the next three minutes to cut the lead to two with just over two minutes left.
But the rally was short-lived, as turnover troubles continued to plague the Indians. Central committed two straight turnovers, leading to four points for Thunder Basin.
It proved to be enough of a cushion down the stretch, as the Bolts sank all of their free throws over the final 90 seconds to run away with the game.
Part of the Indians’ problem in the second half was defending the paint. Central held the Bolts in check for most of the first half, but they were unable to sustain it in the second half. Twenty-six of Thunder Basin’s 43 second-half points came from in the paint — either from fast-break layups or from easy shots around the rim.
“Mostly, it is just aggressiveness,” Baillie said. “(Kirkbride) said that all week, and they were more aggressive than us tonight.”
With the regular season winding down, games are becoming increasingly important. Central gets another opportunity to pick up a much-needed win against Campbell County this afternoon.
The trick for the Indians is to put this loss away quickly and move on.
“We just have to forget about this one,” Baillie said. “We just have to keep our heads onto the next game and keep moving on.”
THUNDER BASIN 71, CENTRAL 60
Thunder Basin…… 13 15 21 22 — 71
Cheyenne Central…… 15 14 12 19 — 60
Thunder Basin: Westbrook 9, Solem 8, McCarty 18, Williams 2, Spelts 23, Clark 2, Cox 7, Kendrick 0, Stremcha 2.
Cheyenne Central: Bailie 19, Mi. Gerig 11, M. Kirkbride 8, Kar. Tempel 6, Kelly 6 Wade 7, Gillam 3, Newton 0.