Taylin Wade and Kinley Solem

Cheyenne Central sophomore Taylin Wade (25) drives to the net against Thunder Basin senior Kinley Solem (10) during a basketball game at Cheyenne Central High School on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Self-inflicted wounds were the story of the game in the Cheyenne Central girls basketball team’s Friday night matchup with Thunder Basin.

The Lady Indians struggled to get out of their own way in the second half and, despite a late push, fell to Thunder Basin 71-60.


