CHEYENNE — Through the first two and two-thirds innings, Cheyenne Central managed to hold Cheyenne East’s potent bats at bay. But great hitting teams have a knack of finding ways out of slumps, and the Thunderbirds managed to do just that.

East rang up four consecutive runs in the bottom of the third and 14 over the final three innings of the game, resulting in a 14-4 win over its crosstown rival.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

