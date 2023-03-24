CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central held its ground through the first 3⅔ innings against top-ranked Thunder Basin during its season-opener Friday morning.
However, the reigning state champion Bolts came alive in the top of the fourth with a two-out rally that saw them score six runs to blow the game open. Central was unable to keep pace following the outburst, and fell 17-7 to the reigning state champions.
“They are a tough team,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “They have some seniors and juniors that have been doing it for a few years, but that is why they are the state champions from last year.”
Thunder Basin opened the scoring in the first inning when Macie Selfors hit an RBI double. Central responded in the bottom of the first with two runs. Izzy Thomas kicked off the scoring for the Indians with a shot to deep left field that resulted in an inside-the-park home run. They also got a RBI double from Katie Hinz to give them a 2-1 lead out of the first.
“Coming into this game, I was really excited to get out,” Thomas said. “(On Ella Partlow’s second pitch,) she blew a change-up right by me, and I was like, ‘OK, now I have to battle it off.’ I fouled a few off, then she gave me an inside pitch, and I just turned it.”
Central entered the top of the fourth with the game tied 2-2 after giving up a run on a wild pitch in the third. It managed to get the first two outs of the inning with relative ease until Thunder Basin’s bats came alive.
Emma Kimberling drove in two runs with a triple to give Thunder Basin the lead back. The Bolts added four more runs over the remainder of the inning to take an 8-2 lead into the bottom of the fourth.
Still, Central had a shot its next time at the plate to get right back in the game. After back-to-back walks and a bunt, Central had the bases loaded with only one out. However, a strikeout followed by a pop out in foul territory put any hopes of a Central comeback on ice.
Thunder Basin went on to add nine more runs in the game, including a six-run outburst in the top of the sixth that made it 16-4. Despite being down by 12 runs, the Indians continued to battle, and thanks to five runs scored in the fifth and sixth innings, they were able to cut the spread back to single digits.
Despite the tough loss, Barker knows her team still did some good things. It put up seven runs on a very good pitching team, and played a few solid innings. Even though the score got out of hand in the end, there are still some building blocks from this game, the coach said.
“We had really good at-bats and saw a lot of pitches,” she said. “We were putting the ball in play, had some good bunts and base running toward the end. There were lots of good positives that we saw and (stuff to grow from).”
Thomas and Hinz led the way at bat for Central in the game. Thomas finished the game 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run. Hinz, who also pitched five innings and notched six strikeouts, was 2-for-2 from the plate with two RBI.
Central splits with
Campbell County
Central fell 15-7 in the conference game against Campbell County, but managed to pick up a 10-9 win in the second half of the double header.
Thomas and Shiloh Rohde led the way for the Indians in the first game. Both players went 2-for-3 from the plate. Hinz started at pitcher, surrendering 10 runs and three strikeouts on seven hits through two-and-a-third innings. Izzy Kelly and Bailey Martinez closed out the remainder of the game from the mound, surrendering five more runs.
The teams played four-and-a-half innings in the second game. Kelly went 3-for-3 from the plate with a home run and three runs batted in. Campbell County put up six runs in the top of the third to close take a 9-7 lead, but the Indians responded with a three-run inning to regain the lead.
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.