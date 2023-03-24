Cheyenne Central Indians

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central held its ground through the first 3⅔ innings against top-ranked Thunder Basin during its season-opener Friday morning.

However, the reigning state champion Bolts came alive in the top of the fourth with a two-out rally that saw them score six runs to blow the game open. Central was unable to keep pace following the outburst, and fell 17-7 to the reigning state champions.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

