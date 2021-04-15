CHEYENNE – Wyoming's spring weather has wiped out most of the scheduled prep contests slated for this weekend.
All softball contests for Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South have been postponed. Central and East were supposed to both host Campbell County and Thunder Basin either today or Saturday. The makeup dates for the four contests have yet to be determined.
South was scheduled to head to Wheatland on Thursday, and that game has been rescheduled for May 1 in Wheatland. The Lady Bison were also set to travel to Laramie for a Saturday afternoon contest, but that game is postponed.
Friday’s Cheyenne Post 6 game against Laramie has been moved to Sunday. The nightcap game against Golden, Colorado, and Saturday's contest against Golden has been canceled. The rest of Post 6’s weekend was up in the air as of Thursday evening.
The Central and East boys and girls soccer contests on Thursday have been postponed until a later date. Thunder Basin was slated to visit the Central and East girls Friday and Saturday, but those contests were postponed. However, the Central boys will take the field at 6 p.m. today against Thunder Basin in Gillette, and the East boys will visit Thunder Basin for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
The South boys will still be on the road at Sheridan today and Campbell County Saturday. While the South girls were set to host Sheridan and Campbell County this weekend, their games will instead be in a neutral location at the University of Wyoming’s Indoor Practice Facility, which is where Sheridan and Campbell County will also face Laramie. Today’s contest between the South and Sheridan girls is at 3 p.m., and Saturday’s game against Campbell County is at 5 p.m.
All Cheyenne track teams were prepared to compete at the Laramie Invitational today, but it has been canceled.