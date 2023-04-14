Ekena Little and Vanessa Gonzalez
Cheyenne Central junior Ekena Little (13) and Cheyenne South freshman Vanessa Gonzalez (23) jump to head a corner kick during a soccer game at Cheyenne Central High School on Friday, April 14, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Throughout the course of its history, Cheyenne South’s girls soccer team had failed to record a point in the standings against either of its crosstown rivals.

That streak ended Friday night at Riske Field against Cheyenne Central, where the Lady Bison forced a 1-1 draw with the Lady Indians.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

