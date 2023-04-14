CHEYENNE — Throughout the course of its history, Cheyenne South’s girls soccer team had failed to record a point in the standings against either of its crosstown rivals.
That streak ended Friday night at Riske Field against Cheyenne Central, where the Lady Bison forced a 1-1 draw with the Lady Indians.
“I can’t be more impressed and more happy for them,” South coach Brandon McHenry said. “They should be extremely excited about what they have done (today).
“… After the East game on Wednesday, we implemented exactly what we needed to do. We came out against Central and played them straight up.”
While the Bison’s point will remain intact, the game’s final outcome is yet to be determined. Snowfall created an unsafe playing surface, and ended the game before the teams could play out the extra time.
Cheyenne Central athletics director Chad Whitworth said there is a possibility the game would be resumed Monday, but he was unsure if league officials would allow the two teams to continue.
While South managed to pick up the much-needed point in the standings, the game was anything but easy. Central controlled the ball for most of the game, including all but about a minute of the first half.
It did not take long for Central to get going either. Early in the half, senior captain Mia Gerig split two defenders and recorded one of her multiple quality scoring chances. However, South keeper Gabby Cortez made her best save of the night to keep Central off the board.
Gerig got revenge later in the half, scoring in the 21st minute to give Central the 1-0 lead. She outran everybody to chase down a loose ball and beat a sliding Cortez for the opening marker.
Momentum started to shift in the final minute of the half when South’s Vanessa Gonzalez hit the cross bar. The Bison also recorded two shots on net during that stretch, and while they didn’t score, it gave them something positive to feel about heading into halftime.
“We just came together as a team more,” sophomore captain Lawsen Quist said. “We tried to be more positive and just go against what everyone else thinks of us.”
South came out of the break and finally started to generate pressure. It was rewarded for its efforts in the 47th minute when Gonzalez capitalized on a loose ball in front that she fired to the low-right side of the net to even things up at one.
“It was awesome (to see that shot go in). Everyone was super proud of her,” Lawson said with a smile.
Gerig had the best chance of anyone in the final five minutes of play, where she split two defenders and got in tight, but rang the ball off the inside of the short-side post. Instead of crossing the goal line, the ball harmlessly went across the mouth of the net and stayed out.
Central had a number of opportunities during the remainder of the game to break the tie, but was unable to get the ball into the net. While there were some great saves made by Cortez and some unfortunate bounces, Central also had a few miscommunications and some hesitations that nullified quality scoring chances.
“We missed some chances (that could have put the game away),” Central coach Kay Olivas said. “We didn’t finish, and that is on us.”
CENTRAL 1, SOUTH 1
Halftime: Central 1-0
Goal: Central, Gerig (unassisted), 21, South, Gonzalez (unassisted), 47.
Shots: Central 13, South 7. Shots on goal: Central 8, South 4. Saves: South 7 (Cortez), Central 3 (Osterland). Corner kicks: Central 9, South 0. Offsides: Central 2, South 0. Fouls: South 10, Central 5.