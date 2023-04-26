Wyoming High School Activities Association

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming High School Activities Association formally announced Wednesday that Chad Whitworth has been hired as its next associate commissioner.

Whitworth – who has been Cheyenne Central’s athletics director since 2011 – succeeds Trevor Wilson, who will take over as commissioner this summer.


