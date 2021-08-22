CHEYENNE – Will Barrington’s family didn’t arrive in Cheyenne until mid-summer last year.
Both of Barrington’s parents are Air Force officers, and the timing of their move from Minot, North Dakota, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic left him with limited opportunities to integrate himself into the Capital City.
Had he been able to do that, he might have known Cheyenne Central distance runners regularly got together to log mileage over the summer. Instead, Barrington was left to run around F.E. Warren Air Force Base. He felt behind when practice started a year ago.
Barrington caught up quickly, though.
As a sophomore, Barrington notched five top-10 finishes during the regular season and crossed the finish line in 18th place at the Class 4A state meet. He hopes a full off-season of training helps him build upon those results this fall.
“By the time state rolled around, I had beaten my (personal record) from my freshman year,” said Barrington, who finished the 5-kilometer course at Casper’s Paradise Valley Country Club in 16 minutes, 57.28 seconds. “There were times I thought I struggled, and that probably could have been the change in altitude. Overall, I was 100% proud of what I did last year.”
Cheyenne is roughly 4,400 feet higher in elevation than Minot. The change was especially difficult early.
“The first few weeks I was running on my own, I would get headaches and pretty dehydrated,” Barrington said.
The Air Force has brought Barrington to Cheyenne twice. He attended first through third grades here, The family has had two stops in North Dakota, one in Colorado and one in Virginia.
Cross-country helped Barrington make friends here.
“The first few days of practice, the guys really made an effort to reach out to me, talk to me and make me feel like part of the team,” he said. “Running was my way of becoming part of the school and team before the school year started.”
Indians cross-country coach Sean Wilde wasn’t surprised to see Barrington get up to speed quickly last season. He works hard and never complains during training runs. The coach expects similar growth this fall.
“Most boys mature the most from their freshman to sophomore years,” Wilde said. “Then they grow a little more from sophomore to junior year. They really start to get it during their junior years.
“They start to understand how to do the workouts their sophomore years and then they put it all together their junior years. I’m really excited to see his natural talent and all of the hard work he has done come together.”
Barrington was able to participate in every summer workout this year, which he thinks will help him be even better than he was last fall.
“I ran with the guys every day and racked up a lot of miles,” he said. “I built a really good foundation going into this season, and I feel really good right now.”