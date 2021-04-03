CHEYENNE – Sophomore Lauren Amerena scored three goals to help No. 4-ranked Laramie County Community College to a 4-1 win over visiting Hill College on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (2-0) also got a goal and an assist from freshman Ainsley Basich. Jenaya Brown also had an assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Larissa Sitzler stopped four shots.
LCCC outshot 12th-ranked Hill 14-9, including an 9-4 advantage in shots on goal.
The Eagles return to action Saturday when they host Casper College at 4 p.m.
LCCC 4, HILL 1
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: LCCC, Amerena (Basich), 2. LCCC, Amerena (direct kick), 7. Amerena (direct kick), 49. Hill, Anderson (Hernandez) 57. LCCC, Basich (Brown), 77.
Shots: Hill 9, LCCC 14. Shots on goal: Hill 5, LCCC 9. Saves: Hill 5 (Gomez); LCCC 4 (Sitzler).
Corner kicks: Hill 3, LCCC 5. Offsides: Hill 3, LCCC 2. Fouls: Hill 9, LCCC 10.