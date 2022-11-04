Cam Hayes and Drew Jackson

Cheyenne East Cam Hayes (17) hands the ball off to junior Drew Jackson (2) during a a football game at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The high-flying offense of Cheyenne East will face off against the rough-and-tough defense of Natrona County tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium in the Class 4A semifinals.

With a trip to the Class 4A state championship at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie next week on the line, here is what the stats say about how the two teams stack up.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus