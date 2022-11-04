CHEYENNE – The high-flying offense of Cheyenne East will face off against the rough-and-tough defense of Natrona County tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium in the Class 4A semifinals.
With a trip to the Class 4A state championship at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie next week on the line, here is what the stats say about how the two teams stack up.
Last meeting
The Mustangs and Thunderbirds met in the second week of the season in Casper. East dominated the game, winning 33-7.
Juniors Cam Hayes and Drew Jackson led the way for the T-Birds in the contest. Jackson ran the ball 17 times for 98 yards and a touchdown, en route to 121 yards overall. Hayes completed 15 of his 22 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.
However impressive that is, though, defensively is where the T-Birds shined. They held Natrona’s potent rush attack to just 141 yards – their lowest total on the season, and forced them to commit six turnovers.
Offense
Both teams possess dominant offenses, but in different areas. Natrona has the most dominant rush offense in the state, averaging 274.1 yards per game on the ground. Its quarterback, Wyatt Powell, is second only to Sheridan’s Colson Coon in rush yards this season, averaging 123.1 yards per game.
East’s run game is no slouch, either, and ranks fourth in the state. Jackson leads a potent backfield that averages just over 218 yards per game. Hayes is also a threat in the run game. The junior averages just under 50 yards rushing, but averages 6.2 yards per carry whenever he runs it.
East separates itself when it comes to pass offense. Hayes ranks second in Class 4A in passing yards and passing yards per game (2,340 yards and 234 ypg), and has a plethora of weapons to throw to. Seniors Garet Schlabs and Dom Kaszas both rank in the top 10 in receiving yards this season, and Jackson is a big threat out of the backfield catching the ball.
Natrona rarely throws the ball in games, averaging just 117 yards per game through the air with only 16 attempts per game.
ADVANTAGE: If this section were only about run offense, Natrona would take the advantage by a mile. However, East’s potent rushing attack, coupled with its lethal pass game, gives the Thunderbirds the advantage on offense.
Defense
Aside from its dominant rush offense, Natrona’s claim to fame has been its defense, particularly its ability to stop the run. On the season, the Mustangs have allowed just 652 yards rushing (65 yards per game) and eight rushing touchdowns – all of which are league lows. They have also only given up more than 100 yards rushing twice this season – both in games they lost.
Natrona is just as comfortable stopping teams through the air as it is on the ground. The Mustangs rank second in Class 4A, allowing 145 yards per game through the air and 11.6 yards per completion. More importantly, they only allow opposing teams to complete 50.6% of their passes.
East’s defense is also formidable in its own right, particularly in the run game. The team ranks fourth in the state, allowing 136 yards per game. While that number is probably higher than head coach Chad Goff would like, they only allow 3.8 yards per carry while facing 35 rushing attempts per game.
Where East’s defense gets themselves into a little bit of trouble is in the passing game. They are in the bottom half of Class 4A, allowing 167 yards per game through the air. Where they get themselves out of trouble is in their ability to take the ball away. The secondary has allowed nine touchdowns on the season, but has recorded 16 interceptions. In the game against Natrona, the secondary came up with four interceptions to break any momentum the Mustangs tried to obtain.
Both teams also excel at tackling runners behind the line of scrimmage, with both teams having recorded 48 tackles for loss on the season. The T-Birds have also recorded a league-leading 31 sacks on the season. Natrona is not far behind, recording 25.
ADVANTAGE: East takes a “bend, don’t break” style for their defense this season, and it has worked thus far. While their defense has been good, Natrona’s has been far more dominant. The Mustangs grab the defensive advantage.
X-factor
How does Natrona pull off the upset? Simple – take care of the ball. Despite turning the ball over six times in their previous meeting, the defense only gave up 33 points. Don’t expect Natrona to make that many mistakes again, but they will need to commit two or fewer turnovers to give themselves the best chance to win. For East, they simply need to get a lead and hold it. Where run-first teams get themselves into trouble is playing from behind – particularly in the second half. If they are able to play with a lead heading into the final quarter, there is a good chance East will emerge victorious.
FINAL VERDICT
The Natrona team that lost to East early in the season is a far cry from the team on the field now. They are riding high and have been dominant the last few weeks. That being said, this East team is also riding a huge wave of momentum. This game should be much closer than the previous one, but the firepower East has should help get them the birth in the state championship.