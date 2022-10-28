CHEYENNE – Last season, Rock Springs ended Cheyenne East’s season with a 55-34 victory in Rock Springs.
Tonight, the teams will meet in the playoffs once again, with the Thunderbirds (8-1) being looked at as heavy favorites in the contest over the Tigers (3-6).
That being said, playoffs throw regular season records out the window and can allow lower-end teams shots at major upsets. So, here is a deeper look at what the stats say about how the two teams stack up on paper.
Run offense
East’s run game has been excellent all season long. The T-Birds boast the third-best rushing attack in the state, averaging 195 yards per contest and 5.9 yards per carry. Junior running back Drew Jackson has been a standout player for East, rushing for 607 yards on the season and his 7.1 yards per carry (third best in class 4A).
Rock Springs has had some decent success running the ball this season as well. The Tigers average 161 yards per game and have tallied 1,287 rushing yards on the season. They are led by Brycen Coombs, who has tallied 557 yards on 73 carries and eight touchdowns. Their quarterback, Michael Faigl, is also a threat to carry the ball, recording seven touchdowns on 76 carries.
ADVANTAGE: While Rock Springs has run the ball relatively well, its total yardage and yards per game has them in the bottom half of the conference. East, meanwhile, is one of the top-three rushing attacks in the state and is led by one of the most dynamic dual-threat running backs. East takes the advantage in run offense.
Pass Offense
Faigl had a good regular season throwing the ball for Rock Springs. He has completed 129 of 202 (63.9%) passes for 1,732 yards and 12 touchdowns. Goodness Okere, the Tigers' number one threat through the air, finished the regular season fifth overall in Class 4A in receiving yards and yards per game. He recorded 475 total receiving yards on 27 catches and seven touchdowns on the season.
For East, the passing game has been its claim to fame. The T-Birds passing attack, led by junior quarterback Cam Hayes, ranks second in Class 4A and is only 200 yards behind Thunder Basin for first place.
Senior wide receiver Garet Schlabs finished the regular season second overall in receiving, picking up 835 yards and 13 touchdowns on 58 receptions to lead the way for the T-Birds. Jackson and Dom Kaszas both finished top 10 in receiving as well, racking up 461 yards and 385 yards, respectively.
ADVANTAGE: Both teams have strong passing games that have led them throughout the season. However, East’s passing offense led by Hayes and his trio of receivers has been elite all season long.
Run Defense
Run defense has been a bit of a mixed bag for the T-Birds throughout the season. After giving up just 303 yards on the ground through the first four weeks of the season, Rock Springs, Sheridan and Central ripped off a combined 725 yards on the ground against the East defense.
Like East, Rock Spring’s rush defense has had its ups and downs this season. It started off the season strong, holding Kelly Walsh to just 11 yards rushing on 29 carries. Later in the season, they held Cheyenne South to just 63 yards on 19 carries.
That is about where the good ends, however. Aside from the games against non-playoff teams, the Tigers have allowed at least 100 yards in all six games and have allowed over 200 yards four times.
ADVANTAGE: East takes this one, albeit not by a ton. Either way, this game will not be won or lost on the back of either team’s rush defense.
Pass Defense
Rock Springs finished the season with the third-ranked pass defense in the state. The Tigers allowed just 162 yards per game during the regular season, and allowed just a 52% completion rating. The only area in which the secondary struggles is their touchdown to turnover ratio. The Tigers have a minus-nine passing touchdown to interception ratio on the season, allowing 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
The strength of East’s defense lies in its secondary. The T-Birds' pass defense finished in fourth at the conclusion of the regular season and just two yards per game more than the Tigers (164). They also averaged just 11.5 yards per completion, as opposed to Rock Springs’ 13 yards per completion. The T-Birds have also recorded a league-leading 15 interceptions, and have allowed the second lowest amount of passing touchdowns (nine).
ADVANTAGE: The Tigers take the ever-so-slight edge when it comes to pass defense, as they have defended the top-ranked passing teams better than the T-Birds.
X-Factor: The biggest way Rock Springs can stem the tide is if East gets into penalty trouble. Against both Sheridan and Central, the last time the starters played a full game, the team committed 22 penalties, and it was a major reason for their struggles in those games.
FINAL VERDICT: East’s offense is one of the best in the state, led by some of the most dynamic skill position players in the state. Rock Spring’s defense has the ability to cause some problems for the T-Birds, but shutting down East’s vaunted attack is going to prove difficult for any team in the playoffs right now. This game should be closer than the first time they played, but East should still win rather handily.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 44-28 East over Rock Springs.