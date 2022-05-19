CHEYENNE – Bailey Haley and Mya Archuleta only have one individual event between them at this week’s Class 4A state track and field meet.
That doesn’t mean they won’t be busy.
Both athletes will run three relays for the Lady Thunderbirds when the meet starts today at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Haley also will compete in the 300-meter hurdles.
“Our philosophy as a staff is to get as many kids qualified for state as possible,” East girls coach Travis Eldridge said. “We meet once a week as a staff and look at where kids stack up in the state and region and figure out who might be able to help us more in individual events, and who might stand a better shot of getting to state as part of a relay team.
“We put a lot of weight on the relays. Instead of just one kid qualifying for state, we have four.”
Haley and Archuleta are both members of East’s 4x400 and 1,600-meter sprint medley relay teams. Those quartets placed third and second, respectively, at last weekend’s Class 4A East Regional in Laramie. Archuleta also is part of the regional runner-up 4x800 team, while Haley carries the baton for the third leg of the 4x100.
“I get more nervous for my individual events than I do relays,” Archuleta said. “On the relays, you’re together and you’re pushing hard for everyone else. You’ve got people around you to pick you up. It’s so much fun to run a relay and have everyone lined up around the track cheering for you.”
Archuleta, a junior, was a revelation for East this spring. Her family moved to Cheyenne from Rawlins last summer, and the T-Birds coaches didn’t know what they had in her. A strong time at the April 22 Kendra Roeder Invitational in Pine Bluffs opened their eyes.
“She ran really well, and that’s when we started to realize what we had in her,” Eldridge said. “We went back and looked at her times from state last year, and figured out we really had something.”
Archuleta was part of two Class 3A runner-up relays for Rawlins last season. She also had the 10th-fastest 400-meter dash time during the preliminary heats, missing out on a spot in the final by a little more than one second.
Haley, a senior, made her first state meet appearance last season as part of a T-Birds 4x100 team that ended up being disqualified because of a bad handoff.
“That wasn’t a great experience, but I learned a lot from being up at state and going through the whole season,” Haley said. “Going up there for four events this year will be a huge change. It’s going to be really exciting.”
Haley is a prime example of the results of hard work and the extra training provided by earning a spot on the state meet roster, Eldridge said.
“She’s always had a high interest in track, but she really accelerated this year,” he said. “She focused on getting where she needed to be for this outdoor season. Her work ethic is unbelievable. She works really hard in the weight room. She’s getting out of it what she’s putting into it.”
While Haley and Archuleta are individually fast in their own rights, they are integral parts of East’s relay teams. They’ve mastered the intricacies of taking and giving handoffs and developed all-important chemistry with their teammates.
“Having a good relay team isn’t about having the fastest kids on your team in those distances,” Eldridge said. “It’s about who meshes the best, who can work together the best and who trusts each other the most. Trust is a big deal.”