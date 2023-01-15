SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — On Jan. 7, Cheyenne East knocked off Douglas behind a strong second-half performance to win its 48th consecutive game. The mark tied that same Douglas team for the most consecutive wins in Wyoming history.
All streaks eventually come to an end, however, and East’s reckoning came one week later in a 69-55 loss at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
“I am proud of these girls and (their ability) to make history,” East coach Eric Westling said. “To share that (record) with (Douglas) is great, but we want to see who we can be in March.”
While the Thunderbirds will not stand alone at the top of the mountain for girls basketball in Wyoming, they have been on a run fueled by confidence and excellent play.
“In the beginning, I would have been shocked (if someone told me we would rattle off 48 straight),” senior forward Elysiana Fonseca said. “I have always had faith in us and knew it would be hard to get here. I have always believed in us (and our ability to) get here.”
The game started off slow for the T-Birds, as they struggled to find the bottom of the net. However, their defense stepped up in the first quarter, and managed to hold the Bearcats at arms length for most of the period.
But things quickly started to go south on both ends of the court. East's offense continued to struggle throughout the period, and its defense started to crack. The T-Birds were affording way too many open looks to Scottsbluff, who knocked those shots down with ease.
With less than 90 seconds left in the first half, the Bearcats rode a 5-0 run to close out the quarter and take a 29-24 lead into halftime.
Entering the third quarter, East opened things up with a 7-2 run to tie the game 33-33. In the past, they were able to use this early momentum and start to take over the game. However, that spark never came, and Scottsbluff began to take over the game.
Scottsbluff led 44-38 with less than three minutes to go in the third, but East managed to put together a few quick baskets before the horn to get the game back within two.
The teams traded buckets to begin the fourth quarter, but East’s shooting woes finally caught up to it. After the T-Birds tied the game once again 46-46, they went ice cold from the field and missed seven consecutive shots. The Bearcats, meanwhile went on an 11-0 run to take control of the game.
The night before their game against East, the Bearcats stymied Cheyenne Central thanks to some quality on-ball defense and a heavy pressure system. They did the exact same thing to East on Saturday.
The biggest reason for their defensive success was in their ability to shut down access to the lane and neutralize high-percentage shots for East. Every time the ball went down below the free-throw line, the defense collapsed and forced the ball back outside. While East is normally comfortable with taking those shots, they just could not get them to fall in the game.
“They just knew how to switch up on us,” Fonseca said. “If we were outside, they knew how to stop us outside. If we were inside, they knew how to switch it up to stop us inside.”
The biggest issue with East wasn’t necessarily its poor shooting or inability to stop the Bearcats. The biggest reason for the loss was in foul trouble. The T-Birds were whistled for nine fouls in the first quarter alone, and never could get out of their own way on the defensive end.
Not only did the early foul trouble to some of East’s best players kill any momentum it had built up, it hurt them further down the line. With so many players in foul trouble in general, Westling started to run out of players when the game got down to the wire.
Even with its depth, East could only survive so many hits to its best players. His best on-ball defender Bradie Schlabs and one of the teams best shooters in Izzy DeLong both fouled out with more than 3:30 remaining. Boden Liljedahl played most of the second half with three fouls, as well.
Despite a devastating loss, East’s season is not over. While winning 48 games in a row was something the team was extraordinarily proud of, maintaining that streak was never its end goal.
Putting a game like this out of mind is something Westling is confident his team will be able to do.
“We will do it like Lady T-Birds, like we always have,” Westling said. “We haven’t lost in a long time in the regular season, but we know how to respond to losses. That is not something we have unlearned.
The best way to respond to a loss is get back in the gym Monday morning and get ready to go.”
SCOTTSBLUFF 69, EAST 55
Cheyenne East…… 14 10 18 13 — 55
Scottsbluff…… 13 16 15 25 — 69
Cheyenne East: DeLong 2, Schlabs 13, Haws 2, Cassat 3, E. Fonseca 10, Liljedahl 15, Brown 6, Hall 4.
Scottsbluff: Reed 0, West 2, Home 15, Willats 2, Kelley 18, Spady 4, Gurrola 0, Burda 18, Laucomer 10.