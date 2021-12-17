LOVELAND, Colo. – A big first half run helped the Cheyenne East girls basketball team pull out a comfortable victory Thursday night.
Throughout the first and second quarter, the Lady Thunderbirds went on a 26-1 run to propel them to a 79-29 win over Resurrection Christian School during the first round of the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase in Loveland, Colorado.
It isn’t the first game this season East has widened the gap in the second quarter.
“I think our girls in the second (quarter) really settle in, and I’m real proud of them for that,” East coach Eric Westling said. “Our third (quarters) aren’t great yet, and we want our thirds to be great. But our seconds we’re settled in, locked in and ready to roll.”
Sophomore Bradie Schlabs sparked the big run with a bucket that was followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Schlabs and junior Boden Liljedahl as East closed out the first period with a 28-10 advantage.
Midway through the second quarter, the Cougars called a timeout, but it was East that came out of the timeout maintaining its momentum grabbing three consecutive steals and turning them into six straight points, pushing its lead to 42-10.
“We get a lot of steals, we have great defenders and they read the ball really well,” Liljedahl said. “We love to run the floor, that’s our No. 1 thing.”
Bryleigh Schweer managed to score four consecutive points for Resurrection, but the T-Birds continued to find the bottom of the net. They finished the first half with three players in double figures – Liljedahl with all of her game-high 21 points, Jordan Jones with 15 and Schlabs with 10.
“We shared the ball well, our transition was really good and we have shooters so know we can knock down shots,” Westling said. “But when our transition is working and we’re finding that next girl up for the best shot instead of just a better shot is huge for us.”
The Cougars tried to come out of the second half in a 1-3-1 zone, but with East’s ability to get steals and get out in transition, Resurrection could never get set up in its defense. East closed out the game outscoring the Cougars 28-11 in the second half.
Jones finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Schlabs finished with 15 points and five steals and senior Kiera Walsh tallied 10 points and pulled down six rebounds.
Although East finished with 24 steals as a team and continuously turned defense into offense, Westling knows there’s still room to grow on that side of the ball.
“We keep seeing room for improvement defensively and that’s encouraging for us,” the coach said. “We’re nowhere near where I think we can be defensively and so watching them grow every game and accept challenges about defense is important and I’m proud of that.”
East (5-0) plays the winner of Northfield and Fort Collins at 6:30 p.m. today in the semifinals.
EAST 79, RESURRECTION 20
Cheyenne East...... 28 23 11 17 – 79
Resurrection Christian...... 10 8 6 5 – 29
Cheyenne East: B. Schlabs 15, Jardine 12, Jo. Jones 19, Liljedahl 21, Walsh 10, M. Kaufman 4, Goff 3, DeLong 2, Cassat 0, Oswald 3, H. Kaufman 0, Mauthe 0.
Resurrection Christian: Flikkema 5, Wright 3, Klein 12, Baatz 2, Schweer 4, Gillespie 3.