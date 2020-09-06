Weather Alert

...WINTER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FROM MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE, WITH HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. WIND GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN RAWLINS AND PINE BLUFFS, AND INTERSTATE 25 SOUTH OF WHEATLAND. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE SNOWY AND NORTHERN LARAMIE MOUNTAIN RANGES. CITIES IMPACTED INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO LARAMIE AND CHEYENNE. * WHEN...MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT DUE TO SLICK, SNOW PACKED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITY IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. DAMAGE MAY OCCUR TO TREES AND POWER LINES, POSSIBLY LEADING TO POWER OUTAGES. MOUNTAIN RECREATION WILL BE LIFE THREATENING TO THOSE CAUGHT UNPREPARED FOR SEVERE WINTER CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AN ABRUPT CHANGE IN TEMPERATURES WILL ACCOMPANY THIS STORM SYSTEM, QUICKLY FALLING TO BELOW FREEZING BY LATE MONDAY EVENING. SUB ZERO WIND CHILLS ARE POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT, ESPECIALLY IN THE MOUNTAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&