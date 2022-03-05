CHEYENNE – With its defensive physicality in the half-court and ability to not let Cheyenne East get out in transition, Thunder Basin held the T-Birds to their lowest-scoring outing of the season Saturday afternoon.
East scored 24 points below its average in a 51-37 loss in the Class 4A East Conference title game at Storey Gym.
“Every one of those kids are basketball players. They’re going to come straight at you, they’re not going to do anything fancy, they’re just going to play basketball,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “And you gotta hand it to them, they’re just really, really good.”
Thunder Basin started the contest with an 11-0 run that featured six points from Ethan Cox and forced an East timeout with 5 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Zander Hardy got the T-Birds’ first bucket of the game with 4:08 left in the period before the teams traded baskets and East cut its deficit to 16-10.
Another Cox triple stretched the Bolts’ lead to 23-14 midway through the second quarter, but Drew Jackson responded with a 3-point play for the T-Birds, which were his first points of the contest. Jackson knocked down another shot to put the T-Birds behind 27-23, the closest the game had been since early in the first quarter. But, Thunder Basin closed out the half with a 5-0 run and held a 32-23 lead.
Entering the weekend, the Bolts surrendered just 6.4 turnovers per contest – the lowest in the Class 4A by an average of five. They only had one in the first half and five in the game. By not turning the ball over, Thunder Basin didn’t allow the T-Birds to get out in its transition offense and forced them to score in the half-court. However, the Bolts were pushing the T-Birds off the 3-point line, especially in the first half, and making it tough for them to get in an offensive rhythm.
“They pressured us around out top and it’s hard to get around and get set up (in our offense) when they’re pressuring you like that,” East junior Colter McAnelly said. “It slows us down, normally we can run it out and get layups.”
Hardy opened the second half with two buckets, again making it a two-possession game. A 3 from Kayden LaFramboise sparked an 11-2 run over the next couple minutes as the Bolts built their lead back to double-figures, and after a Deegan Williams 3-point play, were ahead 43-29.
“They have so many players to kick to and they can knock it down when it’s open and you really can’t help off of (Williams),” McAnelly said.
The advantage stayed at double-figures for the remainder of the game as the Bolts clinched the No. 1 seed out of the East Conference at next week’s state tournament with the win. The T-Birds will be the second seed and play Rock Springs in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Casper College.
Jackson led East with nine points and Williams paced the Bolts with 13. Four players scored in double figures for Thunder Basin.
Despite falling behind early, East battled back, but the lead was always just out of reach.
“We cut it to four a couple different times and we really didn’t play a clean game,” Horsley said. “So, we just need to play clean games and clean some stuff up. … now, at state, we just have to be 1-0 every day.”
THUNDER BASIN 51, EAST 37
Cheyenne East…….. 10 13 10 4 – 37
Thunder Basin…….. 16 16 13 6 – 51
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 7, Schlabs 2, Jackson 9, Hardy 6, Jolley 6, Mirich 4, Colgan 3, Hayes 0, Pafford 0, Bohlmann 0.
Thunder Basin: D. Williams 13, LaFramboise 11, Cox 12, Baker 2, Holte 10, B. Wiliams 3.