East logo white.jpg

CASPER – At the Class 4A East Regional volleyball tournament last week, Cheyenne East stunned Thunder Basin and stopped it from claiming a No. 1 seed to the state tournament.

Saturday morning, the Bolts got their revenge on East, picking up a 25-19, 28-26, 25-20 sweep to end the Lady Thunderbirds season.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus