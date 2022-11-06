CASPER – At the Class 4A East Regional volleyball tournament last week, Cheyenne East stunned Thunder Basin and stopped it from claiming a No. 1 seed to the state tournament.
Saturday morning, the Bolts got their revenge on East, picking up a 25-19, 28-26, 25-20 sweep to end the Lady Thunderbirds season.
“Things didn’t work out our way,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “We had times where we could have built momentum and battled. I just don’t think we took advantage of that.”
East and Thunder Basin battled back and forth in the opening frame. The teams changed leads five times to start the set, with neither able to take a stranglehold on the game.
The Bolts grabbed the go-ahead point to make the score 15-14 in their favor, and never looked back. Thunder Basin scored 10 of the next 14 points to take the first set 25-20.
The T-Birds fell behind 16-9 in the second set, and looked dead in the water. However, some big kills by Elysiana Fonseca, Makinzie Robbins and Taliah Morris helped lead East’s roaring comeback to tie the game at 24. However, despite the comeback, Bolts senior Joelie Spelts put the game on ice with two big kills to give Thunder Basin a 28-26 win.
“In games like this, it is all off momentum,” junior setter Bradie Schlabs said. “I think after coming back like that and not building off it and losing momentum – it is hard to come back from that.”
That set proved to be the back breaker for East, as they were never able to recapture any of the momentum they had built. Thunder Basin dominated the final set and despite a late comeback from East, the Bolts put an end to the Lady T-Birds season with a 25-20 win in the third and final frame.
While the final result on the scoreboard does not indicate it, East had a much better showing against Thunder Basin than it did in Friday's semifinals against Cody. The biggest thing they did different was that they played much better as a team in this game, Schlabs said.
They also cleaned up all the little mistakes they were making and played much better defense against Thunder basin.
Fonseca and Morris led the team in nine and eight kills, respectively. Schlabs (21) and Gracin Goff (18) combined to dish out 39 assists on the contest, as well. Schlabs also added two aces and three kills. Senior libero Boden Liljedahl led the team defensively, posting 23 digs.
In the end, however, the play from Thunder Basin’s big guns was too much for the T-Birds to handle. Spelts and fellow senior Brooke Carroll led a dominant attack for the Bolts, posting a combined 21 kills, including some timely ones in the final two sets to stymie any comeback attempt from East.
The T-Birds, despite not ending the season on a high note, still put together an impressive season. In particular, their play down the stretch heading into the state tournament cannot be understated.
“I’m super proud (of this team),” Quigley said. “The way we finished regionals – they really just came together at the right time and showed what kind of team we are.”
The future is bright for East. Although they will lose players like Lijedahl, Fonseca, Robbins, Jaylyn Christensen and Nadia Farris to graduation, East will still return many of its core players. Morris, Schlabs, and Goff, three big components to this team’s success, will all be back next season.
With them, alongside some of the current junior varsity players that will be pushing for varsity roster spots, the motivation to come out even stronger next year is high for this team.
“It’s really going to motivate me, and I hope it motivates everybody on our team,” Schlabs said. “It shows that each and every one has to step up and that anybody can win. That motivates me especially because I know that we could have done a little bit better than what we did.”