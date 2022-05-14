CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East took a more defensive posture during the second half of Friday afternoon’s Class 4A East Conference semifinal matchup with top-seeded Thunder Basin.
The Thunderbirds hoped to limit the Bolts’ scoring opportunities with the wind at their backs. The strategy worked for the most part, but Thunder Basin still found a pair of goals to take a 2-0 victory at Riske Field.
“With this wind being the way it is, and all the different attacking players (Thunder Basin) has, we decided to play a little bit more defensive,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We’ve never played that way this season. It was a different tactic to try to limit such an attacking team with the wind.”
East (7-8-1 overall) played its standard formation during a scoreless first half, getting all three of its shots and both of its shots on goal before the intermission. Despite going into the wind, Thunder Basin managed nine first-half shots, including five on goal.
The best of those chances came in the 12th minute on an Alex Michael corner kick. Attie Westbrook’s first shot went wide of the goal, but was tracked down by Riley Noles. Noles slipped the ball back to Westbrook, whose shot was stopped by the mass of bodies in front of the goal.
East senior Tayler Miller had a blistering shot saved by Kelsi Michael in the 15th.
“We didn’t play our best in the first half, and we should have gotten more shots,” T-Birds sophomore Aryana Booth said. “In the second half, we were trying to keep Thunder Basin from scoring as much as possible.
“It was a tough style to play. It’s not pretty, and it’s not fun, but it was necessary to play that team like that. We got better at that formation as the half went on. We got used to it, and did a better job of getting back.”
Thunder Basin struck in the 41st when Cena Carlson beat East goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw to Alex Michael’s corner kick and headed it into the goal for a 1-0 lead.
Carlson added an insurance goal in the 68th when she turned with an East defender on her back and ripped a shot from the top of the penalty area between Kershaw and the left upright for a 2-0 advantage.
The Bolts (14-0) put 16 of their 25 shots on goal. Kershaw finished with 14 saves for the T-Birds, who had their five-match winning streak snapped.
“We’ve got (Kershaw) back there for a reason,” Valdez said. “She’s been playing since she was a freshman, and is as experienced as any keeper in the state. We have a lot of trust in her, and she showed why.”
East will face Laramie (12-5) for the conference’s No. 3 seed to state at 10 a.m. today at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
THUNDER BASIN 2, EAST 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: TB, Carlson (A. Michael), 41. TB, Carlson, 68.
Shots: CE 3, TB 25. Shots on goal: CE 2, TB 16. Saves: CE 14 (Kershaw); TB 2 (K. Michael 2, Shirley 0).
Corner kicks: CE 0, TB 5. Offsides: CE 2, TB 1. Fouls: CE 6, TB 6. Yellow cards: TB 1 (Westbrook, 40).