CHEYENNE – Despite junior guard Drew Jackson not being available for Saturday afternoon’s game, Cheyenne East cruised to a 79-46 win over Green River.
Wolves junior Chris Wilson led all scorers with 32 points on the game, but it was not enough to overcome East. The Thunderbirds did a great job locking down everyone else on the team, who combined for just 14 points.
Junior Nathan Mirich led the Thunderbirds in scoring, posting 17 points on the contest. East had three other players finish in double digits. Camden Hayes finished with 11, while Colter McAnelly and Garet Schlabs posted 10 points each.
“We played better basketball today than we have this weekend,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We played better defense and finished a little better today, too.”
Green River: Ivie 5, Ruiz 1, Lake 2, Lindsey 1, Wilson 32, Archibald 5.
Cheyenne Central 71 Evanston 45
CHEYENNE – James Brown III led four Cheyenne Central players in double figures during a 71-45 victory over Evanston.
Brown scored a team-best 22 points to help the Indians race to a 24-0 first-quarter lead.
“On the third day of a three-day tournament, you never know what you’re going to get,” first-year Central coach Jim Shaffer said. “We were pretty solid defensively and his several 3s to get off to a good start.”
Zack Wiltanger added 13 points, while Chase Talich had 12. Joe Sawyer chipped in with 10 for the Indians.
Evanston: Smith 27, Liechty 2, Welling 4, A. Barker 3, Hill 2, Cook 2, C. Barker 5.
Pine Bluffs 68 Torrington 58
CHEYENNE – Senior guard Ryan Fornstrom scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds to help Pine Bluffs to a 68-58 win over visiting Torrington on Saturday.
Stu Lerwick chipped in with 18 points and nine boards.
Southeast 57 Burns 38
CHEYENNE – Burns fell 57-35 to Southeast on Saturday night.
The Broncs had a hard time getting started and fell behind 16-7 after the first quarter. However, they had their best quarter of the game after, outscoring Southeast 12-8 in the second to cut the lead to five. But Southeast came out strong in the second half, outscoring Burns 33-16 in the second half.
Angel Chavez led Burns with 14 points, and was the lone Bronc to score in double-digits. Southeast was led by Austin Short, who recorded 14 points on the game.
SOUTHEAST 57, BURNS 38
Southeast…… 16 8 22 11 – 57
Burns…… 7 12 6 10 – 38
Burns: Chavez 14, David 9, Norris 4, Piasecki 3, Dominguez 3, Hape 2, Lakin 0, J. Allen 0, H. Allen 0, Medley 0.
Southeast: Short 14, Tippets 13, Lakin 13, Desmond 8, Sarber 7, Claire 2.