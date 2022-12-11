Nathan Mirich

Nathan Mirich

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Despite junior guard Drew Jackson not being available for Saturday afternoon’s game, Cheyenne East cruised to a 79-46 win over Green River.

Wolves junior Chris Wilson led all scorers with 32 points on the game, but it was not enough to overcome East. The Thunderbirds did a great job locking down everyone else on the team, who combined for just 14 points.


