Drew Jackson

Drew Jackson

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Junior Drew Jackson scored 22 points and grabbed four assists to help Cheyenne East to a 63-39 victory over Evanston on Friday in Casper.

The Thunderbirds used a 21-7 second quarter to pull away from Evanston.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus