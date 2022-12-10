BOYS BASKETBALL: East drubs Evanston Dec 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Drew Jackson Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Junior Drew Jackson scored 22 points and grabbed four assists to help Cheyenne East to a 63-39 victory over Evanston on Friday in Casper.The Thunderbirds used a 21-7 second quarter to pull away from Evanston."We got in more rhythm offensively and were able to finish shots," East coach Rusty Horsley said.East also got 10 points from both Garet Schlabs and Nathan Mirich. Schlabs also dished out six assists, while Mirich pulled down five rebounds.The T-Birds face Green River at noon today in Casper.EAST 63, EVANSTON 39Cheyenne East...... 10 21 21 11 – 63Evanston...... 10 7 11 11 – 39Cheyenne East: McAnelly 7, G. Schlabs 10, J. Rayl 1, Na. Mirich 10, Lissman 2, Br. Bohlmann 0, Jackson 22, Popham 0, Hayes 5, Lahnert 2, Henry 0, M. Baudendistel 0, Fertig 0, Jolley 4.Evanston: Smith 8, Welling 5, Morrow 5, Cook 4, Kai 1, Hill 3, Mendez 13.Cheyenne Central 64Kelly Walsh 56CHEYENNE – James Brown III scored 20 points and Chase Talich added 19 to help Cheyenne Central to a 64-56 win at Kelly Walsh on Friday in Casper.The Indians led 41-24 at halftime.“We fell in love with the score at half and kind of forgot we had 16 more minutes to play,” Central assistant C.J. Williams said.Central also got 14 points from Joe Sawyer and 10 from Jackson Whitworth.CENTRAL 64, KELLY WALSH 56Cheyenne Central…… 19 22 15 8 – 64Kelly Walsh…… 9 15 15 17 – 56Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 10, Sawyer 14, Wiltanger 1, C. Talich 19, Brown 20, Mar. DeHoff 0, Mas. DeHoff 0, Tafoya 0.Kelly Walsh: Jac. Nichols 11, Eager 17, Jad. Nichols 14, Jace Nichols 7, Mamot 5, Boyce 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Garet Schlabs Nathan Mirich Cheyenne East Sport East Jackson Assist Casper Cheyenne Jackson Whitworth Kelly Walsh Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys lose four starters on opening day of transfer portal Despite injuries and transfer news, Cowboys focused on a bowl win in Arizona Wyoming girls embark on first sanctioned wrestling season Central looks to recapture magic under Shaffer BOYS BASKETBALL: Central opens with win Local Briefs Driskill, Sommers to take part in legislative webinar with AARP Wyoming Government meetings 12-12-2022 High school students receive journalism, yearbook awards during convention City, state seek input on public transit route to northern Colorado Another $12.68 million added to Wyoming unclaimed property pot City seeks master plumber to fill vacancy on Contractor Licensing Board Mayor's Youth Council to host free holiday crafts, Santa Claus visit City Council Ward 3 to hold City Council and Coffee open house City of Cheyenne accepting applications for three board vacancies Department of Workforce Services sees increase in scam messages Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 6, 2022