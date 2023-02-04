CHEYENNE – Kysar Jolley pulled down 19 rebounds and scored 12 points to help the Cheyenne East boys to a 51-48 win at Sheridan.
The Thunderbirds led Sheridan 27-15 at halftime.
CHEYENNE – Kysar Jolley pulled down 19 rebounds and scored 12 points to help the Cheyenne East boys to a 51-48 win at Sheridan.
The Thunderbirds led Sheridan 27-15 at halftime.
“We got off to a pretty good start and battled through the whole second half,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but we battled on defense.”
Garet Schlabs added 15 points and five assists. Drew Jackson chipped in with 13 points and six boards.
EAST 51, SHERIDAN 48
Cheyenne East…… 16 11 13 11 – 51
Sheridan…… 7 8 17 16 – 48
Cheyenne East: G. Schlabs 15, Jo. Rayl 0, Na. Mirich 5, Lissman 0, Br. Bohlmann 1, Jackson 13, Hayes 5, A. Lahnert 0, Jolley 12.
Sheridan: DeGrange 8, Hamrick 9, McMeans 7, Woodrow 2, Spielman 14, Gilbert 3, Tomlinson 2.
CHEYENNE – The Burns Broncs were handed a tough loss against Douglas on Friday night.
Cody Hape led the team with nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks, but it was not enough to overcome the pressure that Douglas brought onto them. No other player on the team finished with more than three points.
DOUGLAS 70, BURNS 19
Douglas…… 21 25 10 14 – 70
Burns…… 4 8 5 2 – 19
Douglas: Rinn 20, Pearson 13, Hughes 11, Pyle 4, Halquist 9, Trevizo 1, Roberts 6, Curtis 0, Zwetzig 6, Trujillo 0.
Burns: Piasecki 2, David 3, Hape 9, Lakin 2, J. Allen 2, H. Allen 0, Medley 1, Norris 0, Dominguez 0.
CHEYENNE – Natrona County outscored Cheyenne Central 23-9 in the second quarter to take a 55-35 victory on Friday night.
The Indians were led by junior James Brown III’s eight points.
NATRONA 55, CENTRAL 35
Cheyenne Central….. 12 9 11 3 – 35
Natrona County…… 16 23 8 8 – 55
Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 5, Tafoya 4, Whitworth 3, Shumway 4, Sawyer 6, Mas. DeHoff 1, Bradley 1, J. Brown III 8, Collier 2, Kajinto 0.
Natrona County: Reyes 2, Rogers 10, Coleman 4, Potter 6, Peterman 7, Patik 14, White 2, Hagar 4.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.