CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East used a big first quarter to pull ahead of Riverton on Friday en route to a 52-38 win on the road.
“Our kids played well defensively and contested a lot of shots,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “It was a good win to come down here on a Friday night on a long road trip, but we have to get back to work (today) against a good Scottsbluff team.”
Drew Jackson paced the T-Birds with 20 points and Zander Hardy scored nine. Fourth-ranked East (10-1) hosts Scottsbluff, Nebraska, at 5 p.m. today
EAST 52, RIVERTON 38
Cheyenne East...… 19 14 13 6 – 52
Riverton…………..... 7 14 5 12 – 38
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 4, G. Schlabs 5, Mirich 3, Jackson 20, Bishop 2, Bohlmann 0, Colgan 2, Hardy 9, Pafford 0, Jolley 7.
Riverton: DeVries 4, Sheets 2, Gabrielson 4, Paxton 8, Lange 7, Johnson 9, Engle 4.
Douglas 51
Burns 32
CHEYENNE – A tough offensive first quarter stuck with Burns through the rest of its 51-32 loss to top-ranked Douglas on Friday.
“I think our defense has improved from earlier this week, but we still have work to do,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We did some good things, just couldn’t finish our opportunities when we had them.”
Spencer Smith led the Broncs with 11 points and Isaac Bloom added seven. Nate Halquist finished with a game-high 19 points for the Bearcats.
Burns (6-7) hosts Buffalo at 4:30 p.m. today.
DOUGLAS 51, BURNS 32
Douglas……. 10 17 14 10 – 51
Burns……….. 3 12 8 9 – 32
Douglas: Spence 4, Hughes 7, Halquist 19, Curtis 13, Williams 3, Igo 4, Rinn 1.
Burns: Bloom 7, L. Lerwick 6, Cad. David 2, Smith 11, Foley 2, C. Lakin 0, Allen 0, Hope 0, Car. David 0, Chavez 0, Kirkbride 4.
Pine Bluffs 59
Southeast 33
CHEYENNE – Stu Lerwick scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help top-ranked Pine Bluffs to a 59-33 win over visiting Southeast on Friday.
Senior Reed Thompson added 15 points, while Dalton Schaefer added 13. Junior Ryan Fornstrom dished out six assists.
Scottsbluff 72
Cheyenne Central 61
CHEYENNE – Senior guard Nathanial Talich scored a game-high 29 points, but it wasn’t enough for Cheyenne Central during a 72-61 loss Friday at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
“We struggled to get stops defensively,” Indians coach Tagg Lain said. “They did a great job of attacking us and we struggled to stay in front of them. Against man-to-man we were very good.
“Against zone we weren’t as good, but better than we have been. We’re making progress, but it wasn’t enough today on the road.”
Tyler Harre paced the Bearcats with 22 points, while Kellon Harris added 17. Austin Thyne and Tate Talkington chipped in with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
SCOTTSBLUFF 72, CENTRAL 61
Cheyenne Central…… 15 19 10 17 – 61
Scottsbluff…… 19 20 14 19 – 72
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 6, Rigg 9, Gerdes 8, N. Talich 29, C. Talich 2, Filbin 0, Brown 7.
Scottsbluff: Harre 22, Harris 17, Schwartz 2, Thyne 14, Talkington 13, Mickey 4.