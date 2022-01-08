CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East held off a relentless comeback attempt from Natrona County on Friday evening.
Trailing 26-6 at the break, the Mustangs outscored East 36-25, but the T-Birds prevailed for a 51-42 victory.
Junior Colter McAnelly scored the first four points for East and Davis Parker tied it 4-4 for the Mustangs shortly after, but that was the final basket for the Mustangs in the quarter and East closed it out on a 10-0 run that was capped with a no look pass from Garet Schlabs to Drew Jackson for a good look at the rim.
The T-Birds were able to pull ahead in the second quarter behind its defense, only allowing two points from the Mustangs. Parker scored all six of the Mustangs points in the first half. Natrona managed to put a huge dent in deficit in the third quarter, outscoring East 19-13, and continued to chip away in the final quarter.
Colton Rogers hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Mustangs, and they trailed 44-33 with just over five minutes remaining and a bucket from Preston Propp made it 44-35. The teams traded baskets and Jordan True hit a triple for Natrona to keep them in the game, trailing 47-38 with 2 minutes, 39 seconds to play. The momentum fell short, however, and Jackson helped close the game with a pair of free throws with 40 seconds left.
Jackson paced East with 18 points and McAnelly added nine. Rogers led Natrona with 14, all in the second half.
East hosts Green River at 4:30 p.m. today.
EAST 51, NATRONA 42
Natrona County……..4 2 19 17 — 42
Cheyenne East……..14 12 13 12 — 51
Natrona County: Overstreet 2, Propp 2, Parker 12, Rogers 14, Dutcher 4, Blom 3,
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 9, Schlabs 5, Jackson 18, Bishop 5, Colgan 2, Hardy 2, Pafford 2, Jolley 8.
Cheyenne East 65
Rock Springs 36
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East held Rock Springs scoreless in the first period en route to a 65-36 victory Friday at the Taco John’s Invite.
“Our kids did a good job defensively getting through screens and not letting the ball inside,” East coach Rusty Horsley said.
Colter McAnelly paced East with 17 points and Drew Jackson added 11.
EAST 65, ROCK SPRINGS 36
Rock Springs………..0 9 9 18 — 36
Cheyenne East……..18 20 9 18 — 65
Rock Springs: Stauffer 5, Patterson 6, Conrad 2, Thomas 2, Newman 6, Willey 3, Weidner 6, Schönfeld 6.
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 17, Schlabs 2, Rayl 0, Mirich 6, Bohlmann 0, Jackson 11, Bishop 8, Onisto 2, Hayes 4, Colgan 2, Hardy 9, Pafford 2, Jolley 2.
Pine Bluffs wins two in Glenrock
CHEYENNE – Junior Stu Lerwick had a pair of 20-point games to help the Pine Bluffs boys to a pair of wins on Friday in Glenrock.
The top-ranked Hornets beat St. Stephens (87-70) and Shoshoni (65-27).
Lerwick scored 26 points and snared six rebounds against St. Stephens. Junior Ryan Fornstrom added 29 points to go with five assists.
Freshman Justin Lerwick chipped in with 10 points. Senior Reed Thompson grabbed nine rebounds to go with seven assists and seven points.
Against Shoshoni, Lerwick scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Fornstrom has 15 points while dishing out five assists and grabbing five rebounds.
Thompson netted 12 points while grabbing five rebounds and added four assists. He also snared three steals.
Green River 51, Cheyenne Central 49, OT
CHEYENNE – Green River picked up a 51-49 overtime victory Friday night at Cheyenne Central.
“We continued to struggle against a zone,” Indians coach Tagg Lain said. “We came out against their man-to-man stuff and got up early. They went zone and stayed zone the rest of the game. We had some good possessions and some good looks, but it wasn’t enough.
“They hit some big shots in the fourth quarter. We showed poise and savvy at times, and we also looked like a young team at times.”
Senior Nathanial Talich scored a game-high 27 points for the Indians, who play Natrona County at 10:30 a.m. today at Storey Gym. Central finishes the Taco John’s Invitational against Rock Springs at 4:30 p.m. today at the Central Fieldhouse.
GREEN RIVER 51, CENTRAL 49, OT
Green River…...............… 8 12 9 16 6 – 51
Cheyenne Central…....… 8 13 8 16 4 – 49
Green River: Ivie 7, Lake 6, Fox 11, Taylor 13, Archibald 2, Peterson 12.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 2, Rigg 6, N. Talich 27, C. Talich 8, Filbin 2, Brown 4, Feezer 0.