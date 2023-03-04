CHEYENNE – Senior forward Stu Lerwick scored 25 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and four steals to help Pine Bluffs beat Wind River 69-57 in the Class 2A semifinals on Friday night at the Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Hornets led by as much as 21 in the second half, and outrebounded Wind River 39-23. Pine Bluffs was 21-for-31 from the free-throw line.


