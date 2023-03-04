CHEYENNE – Senior forward Stu Lerwick scored 25 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and four steals to help Pine Bluffs beat Wind River 69-57 in the Class 2A semifinals on Friday night at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
The Hornets led by as much as 21 in the second half, and outrebounded Wind River 39-23. Pine Bluffs was 21-for-31 from the free-throw line.
Senior guard Ryan Fornstrom added 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jacob Slade chipped in with 10 points, while Collin Jessen posted seven rebounds.
PINE BLUFFS 69, WIND RIVER 57
Wind River…… 8 12 21 16 – 57
Pine Bluffs…… 20 16 22 11 – 69
Wind River: Leonhardt 4-13 0-0 11, Walker 2-5 0-0 6, Amos 0-0 0-0 0, J. Herbert 9-13 1-2 20, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Romero 1-3 0-0 2, W. Shearer 5-15 4-5 14, R. Shearer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 23-53 5-7 57.
3-pointers: WR 6-20 (Leonhardt 3-9, Walker 2-3, J. Herbert 1-3, W. Shearer 0-5), PB 6-18 (Slade 2-4, J. Lerwick 1-2, R. Fornstrom 0-2, S. Lerwick 1-5, Freeburg 1-1, Schaefer 1-4). Rebounds: WR 19 (W. Shearer 8), PB 39 (S. Lerwick 11). Assists: WR 5 (Walker 2), PB 8 (R. Fornstrom 4). Turnovers: WR 16 (Stevens 4), PB 12 (S. Lerwick 4). Blocked shots: WR 2 (W. Shearer), PB 4 (S. Lerwick 3). Steals: WR 6 (J. Herbert 3), PB 6 (S. Lerwick 4). Team fouls: WR 25, PB 14. Fouled out: WR 1 (Walker).
Cheyenne East 56 Laramie 41
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s boys basketball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament next weekend by picking up a 56-41 win over Laramie on Friday night.
The Thunderbirds were paced by four separate players that finished with double figures. Nathan Mirich led all scorers in the game, posting 18 points. Kysar Jolley, Drew Jackson and Garet Schlabs all notched 10 points on the contest.
“I’m really happy with our kids' effort,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “Anytime you have four kids in double figures, you are going to bode well in the game.”
CHEYENNE EAST 56, LARAMIE 41
Laramie...... 11 10 13 7 – 41
Cheyenne East...... 8 14 15 20 – 56
Laramie: Bush 10, Brown 14, Alexander 5, Chavez 3, Smith 2, Summers 7
Cheyenne East: Schlabs 10, Mirich 18, Bohlmann 2, Jackson 10, Hayes 6, Jolley 10.
Cheyenne Central 64 Cheyenne South 48
CHEYENNE – Junior James Brown III scored 21 points to help the Cheyenne Central boys keep their season alive with a 64-48 victory over Cheyenne South on Friday at the Class 4A East Regional in Casper.
Carson Brown added 10 points, while Joe Sawyer added eight and Marcus DeHoff and Mason Tafoya both chipped in with six points.
No Cheyenne South information was made available to WyoSports.
CENTRAL 64, SOUTH 48
Cheyenne South…… 9 10 17 12 – 48
Cheyenne Central…… 17 10 18 19 – 64
Cheyenne South: Unavailable.
Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 6, Tafoya 6, Whitworth 3, C. Brown 10, Shumway 2, Sawyer 8, Mas. DeHoff 2, Talich 3, J. Brown III 21, Collier 3.