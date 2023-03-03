CHEYENNE – Senior guard Ryan Fornstrom scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists to help the Pine Bluffs boys to a 70-48 victory over Kemmerer in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament Thursday at Casper College.

The Hornets also got 12 points and six rebounds from Stu Lerwick. Justin Lerwick and Dalton Schaefer both chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.


