CHEYENNE – Senior guard Ryan Fornstrom scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists to help the Pine Bluffs boys to a 70-48 victory over Kemmerer in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament Thursday at Casper College.
The Hornets also got 12 points and six rebounds from Stu Lerwick. Justin Lerwick and Dalton Schaefer both chipped in with 10 points and six rebounds.
Pine Bluffs led the Rangers 26-10 after the first quarter. It shot 50.9% (27-for-53) from the floor, while holding Kemmerer to 32.7% (17-of-52) shooting.
The Hornets play Wind River in the state semifinals at 9 p.m. today.
PINE BLUFFS 70, KEMMERER 48
Kemmerer…… 10 15 10 13 – 48
Pine Bluffs…… 26 12 17 15 – 70
Kemmerer: Peternal 5-16 5-5 15, Witbeck 0-0 2-2 2, Perkins 1-4 0-0 2, Alvarado 0-1 0-0 0, Riding 0-0 0-0 0, Bowen 5-10 1-3 11, G. Wiswell 0-1 0-0 0, Rogers 0-5 1-2 1, Kampman 6-15 4-5 17, Kominsky 0-0 0-0 0, E. Wiswell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-52 13-17 48.
Pine Bluffs: Slade 1-2 0-0 3, J. Lerwick 4-10 0-0 10, R. Fornstrom 7-11 4-5 18, S. Lerwick 3-7 6-8 12, Sloan 0-0 0-0 0, Shmidl 0-1 0-0 0, Freeburg 4-6 0-0 9, Jessen 4-5 0-0 8, Paice 0-0 0-0 0, Mohren 0-0 0-0 0, Schaefer 4-10 0-0 10, Carter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-53 10-13 70.
3-pointers: Kemmerer 1-5 (Perkins 0-1, Bowen 0-1, Kampman 1-3), PB 6-20 (Slade 1-2, J. Lerwick 2-6, R. Fornstrom 0-1, S. Lerwick 0-1, Freeburg 1-3, Schaefer 2-6, Carter 0-1). Rebounds: Kemmerer 32 (Kampman 9), PB 31 (Three with 6). Assists: Kemmerer 0, PB 13 (R. Fornstrom 4). Turnovers: Kemmerer 15 (Peternal 8), PB 8 (R. Fornstrom 3). Blocked shots: Kemmerer 2 (Rogers, Kampman), PB 2 (S. Lerwick). Steals: Kemmerer 5 (Peternal 2), PB 7 (Schaefer 3). Team fouls: Kemmerer 12, PB 13. Fouled out: PB 1 (Jessen).
Cheyenne East 42
Campbell County 41
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East trailed 41-39 heading into the dying seconds of the Class 4A Regional Tournament opener against Campbell County on Thursday afternoon.
With time winding down, senior Garet Schlabs knocked down a 3-pointer to give East a 42-41 lead. On Campbell County's next possession, senior Kysar Jolley picked up a block with just over five seconds left in the game and was immediately fouled. After missing the free throw attempt, the Camel's last second prayer came up empty, giving East the opening round victory.
"We moved the ball pretty well and didn't panic," East coach Rusty Horsley said. "Garet got a pretty good look at the three... It is great that he is that confident that to knock down a shot that big."
Schlabs and Nathan Mirich led the team in scoring on the afternoon, posting nine points each. Campbell County's Mason Drube led all scorers in the game, recording 14 points.
CHEYENNE EAST 42, CAMPBELL CO. 41
Campbell County...... 7 8 11 15 — 41
Cheyenne East...... 13 6 11 12 — 42
Campbell County: Robertson 9, Lakey 2, Evans 4, Lutgen 6, Pederson 4, Elton 2, Drube 14.
Cheyenne East: Schlabs 9, Mirich 9, Bohlmann 5, Jackson 6, Hayes 8, Jolley 5.
Thunder Basin 67
Cheyenne South 25
CHEYENNE – Kayden LaFramboise scored 25 points, and Bodie Williams added 20 to help Thunder Basin to a 67-25 victory over Cheyenne South at the Class 4A East Regional on Thursday in Casper.
The Bison were led by Robert Pountney’s eight points.
South did not provide any information to WyoSports by deadline Thursday.
THUNDER BASIN 67, SOUTH 25
Cheyenne South…… 7 10 8 0 – 25
Thunder Basin…… 5 21 19 22 – 67
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 4, Pountney 8, Strong 5, Parsons 2, Hart 2, Willmarth 4.
Thunder Basin: New 1, LaFramboise 25, Vetter 5, Howell 10, Klaassen 4, Williams 20, Terrell 2.
Natrona County 52
Cheyenne Central 45
CHEYENNE – James Brown III scored 20 points, but it wasn't enough for Cheyenne Central during a 52-45 loss to Natrona County on Thursday at the Class 4A East Regional on Thursday in Casper.
Joe Sawyer added 12 points for the Indians.
No information was provided by Cheyenne Central.
NATRONA 52, CENTRAL 45
Cheyenne Central...... 6 4 13 22 – 45
Natrona County...... 9 12 17 14 – 52
Cheyenne Central: Tafoya 2, Whitworth 3, Shumway 3, Sawyer 12, Wiltanger 5, J. Brown III 20.
Natrona County: Reyes 7, Rogers 13, Coleman 9, Gifford 7, Salazar 4, Potter 7, Patik 3, White 2.