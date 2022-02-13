CHEYENNE – Nathanial Talich led three players in double figures to help Cheyenne Central to an 88-54 win over Campbell County on Saturday afternoon in Gillette.
Talich scored a game-high 26 points, while sophomore James Brown III added 16 and senior Coby Filbin chipped in with 12.
"We had a couple lapses defensively in the second and third quarter. Other than that, we played exactly how we wanted to," Central coach Tagg Lain said. "When we couldn't get something in transition, we went into our set offense and still scored. We got zoned, which we haven't seen for a while and we still did well against it."
CENTRAL 88, CAMPBELL CO. 54
Cheyenne Central...... 24 17 23 24 – 88
Campbell County...... 10 19 14 11 – 54
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 5, Rigg 6, Shumway 3, Wiltanger 5, Gerdes 7, N. Talich 26, C. Talich 5, Filbin 12, Brown 16, Sawyer 3, White 0.
Campbell County: Robertson 12, Hladky 3, Kline 6, Pelton 3, Dymond 3, Crimm 14, Fink 3, Drube 7.
Pine Bluffs 64
Glenrock 21
CHEYENNE — Ryan Fornstrom scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Pine Bluffs in a 64-21 win over visiting Glenrock on Saturday.
Stu Lerwick added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the top-ranked Hornets, who improved to 16-2 overall and 3-0 in Class 2A Southeast Quadrant play.
Thunder Basin 76
Cheyenne East 49
CHEYENNE — Thunder Basin used a big second quarter to build a lead over Cheyenne East on Saturday in a 76-49 victory in a matchup between the top two ranked teams in the state.
“They were just the better team today,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “But I was proud of our kids and the way they battled. We just have to get back to work.”
Nathan Mirich and Zander Hardy both netted 11 for the T-Birds (15-3 overall, 5-2 Class 4A East Conference). Deegan Williams led the top-ranked Bolts with 24 points.
THUNDER BASIN 76, EAST 49
Cheyenne East……. 14 10 16 9 — 49
Thunder Basin…….. 14 23 20 19 — 76
Cheyenne East: Schlabs 8, Mirich 11, Jackson 9, Hayes 2, Colgan 2, Bohlmann 0, Hardy 11, Pafford 0, Jolley 6.
Thunder Basin: D. Williams 24, Cox 6, Sorenson 2, LaFramboise 11, Baker 10, Holte 11, B. Williams 9, Simmons 3.
Kelly Walsh 55
Cheyenne South 38
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne South trailed by just six points going into the fourth quarter, but struggled to make shots down the stretch in a 55-38 loss to Kelly Walsh on Saturday in Casper.
“Kelly Walsh went on a nice scoring run to end the game,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “Our defense was pretty solid today, we just struggled to make baskets.”
Maurie Alexander finished with 12 points for the Bison (8-9, 2-5). Davis Crilly and Tyler Pacheco scored 13 apiece for the Trojans.
KELLY WALSH 55, SOUTH 38
Cheyenne South…….. 12 7 11 8 — 38
Kelly Walsh…………… 12 19 5 19 — 55
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 2, Jo. Moyte 0, Ray 6, Poutney 0, Je. Moyte 9, Alexander 12, Manzanares 7, Hart 0, Fisher 2.
Kelly Walsh: DeBoer 12, Browning 2, Enyert 3, Allaire 12, Pacheco 13, Crilly 13.