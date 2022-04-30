CHEYENNE – Jackson Lewis scored one goal and assisted on another to help Cheyenne Central to a 2-1 win Friday night in Sheridan.

Lewis level the scored 1-1 by converting a penalty kick after Sammy Shumway was fouled in the 53rd minute. Lewis’ assisted Caden Smith on the game-winning goal in the 65th.

“It was quite an artful goal,” Central coach Tim Dennison said. “(Smith) beat the keeper and rolled the ball across the arch of his left foot and into the goal. It was a real clever play.”

Central limited the Broncs to six shots on goal. Jackson Cook made five saves. Sheridan’s lone goal came from Dane Steel, who scored on a rebound.

“(Cook) was stellar in the way he commanded the goal area,” Dennison said. “He handled some very nice shots that accelerated as they searched for the top spot in the goal.”

Central plays at Campbell County at noon today.

CENTRAL 2, SHERIDAN 1

Halftime: 0-0.

Goals: Sheridan, Steel (unassisted), 49. Central, Lewis (penalty kick), 53. Central, C. Smith (Lewis), 65.

Shots: Central 14, Sheridan 8. Shots on goal: Central 10, Sheridan 6. Saves: Central 5 (Cook); Sheridan 8 (Chr. Larson).

Corner kicks: Central 3, Sheridan 8. Offsides: Central 1, Sheridan 4. Fouls: Central 3, Sheridan 9. Yellow cards: Central 1 (Ziemann); Sheridan 1 (Jack).

Campbell County 4

Cheyenne East 0

CHEYENNE — Campbell County scored three goals in a three-minute span to lift the Camels to a 4-0 win over Cheyenne East on Friday in Gillette.

Joey Von Ashwege netted two goals, one in the 15th minute and one in the 60th. Joel Varela and Jose Aquayo scored the other two goals.

The Camels outshot the T-Birds 18-10 and 10-7 on goal.

CAMPBELL CO. 4, EAST 0

Halftime: 1-0

Goals: CC, Von Aschwege, 15. CC, Varela, 58. CC, Aquayo, 50. CC Von Ashwege, 60.

Shots: CE 18, CC 10. Shots on goal: CE 7, CC 10. Saves: CE 3 (Fisbeck, Wheeler); CC 10.

Corner kicks: CE 4, CC 3. Fouls: CE 4, CC 8. Offsides: CE 0, CC 4.

