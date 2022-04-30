BOYS SOCCER: Central rallies for win at Sheridan Apr 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Jackson Lewis scored one goal and assisted on another to help Cheyenne Central to a 2-1 win Friday night in Sheridan.Lewis level the scored 1-1 by converting a penalty kick after Sammy Shumway was fouled in the 53rd minute. Lewis’ assisted Caden Smith on the game-winning goal in the 65th.“It was quite an artful goal,” Central coach Tim Dennison said. “(Smith) beat the keeper and rolled the ball across the arch of his left foot and into the goal. It was a real clever play.”Central limited the Broncs to six shots on goal. Jackson Cook made five saves. Sheridan’s lone goal came from Dane Steel, who scored on a rebound.“(Cook) was stellar in the way he commanded the goal area,” Dennison said. “He handled some very nice shots that accelerated as they searched for the top spot in the goal.”Central plays at Campbell County at noon today.CENTRAL 2, SHERIDAN 1Halftime: 0-0.Goals: Sheridan, Steel (unassisted), 49. Central, Lewis (penalty kick), 53. Central, C. Smith (Lewis), 65.Shots: Central 14, Sheridan 8. Shots on goal: Central 10, Sheridan 6. Saves: Central 5 (Cook); Sheridan 8 (Chr. Larson).Corner kicks: Central 3, Sheridan 8. Offsides: Central 1, Sheridan 4. Fouls: Central 3, Sheridan 9. Yellow cards: Central 1 (Ziemann); Sheridan 1 (Jack).Campbell County 4Cheyenne East 0CHEYENNE — Campbell County scored three goals in a three-minute span to lift the Camels to a 4-0 win over Cheyenne East on Friday in Gillette.Joey Von Ashwege netted two goals, one in the 15th minute and one in the 60th. Joel Varela and Jose Aquayo scored the other two goals.The Camels outshot the T-Birds 18-10 and 10-7 on goal.CAMPBELL CO. 4, EAST 0Halftime: 1-0Goals: CC, Von Aschwege, 15. CC, Varela, 58. CC, Aquayo, 50. CC Von Ashwege, 60.Shots: CE 18, CC 10. Shots on goal: CE 7, CC 10. Saves: CE 3 (Fisbeck, Wheeler); CC 10.Corner kicks: CE 4, CC 3. Fouls: CE 4, CC 8. Offsides: CE 0, CC 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now WHSAA sanctioning was a long time coming for girls wrestling Storm's Cinderella runs earn them national tourney invites Central's Madisyn Baillie reaching new heights, breaking own record Pine Bluffs' Monse Serrano is a top thrower in 2A Laramie High spring sports continue through adversity Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists