CHEYENNE – Four goals from Kelly Walsh senior Colten Atkinson helped give the Kelly Walsh boys soccer team a 5-1 victory over Cheyenne East in Thursday’s quarterfinal of the Class 4A state tournament.
East’s lone goal came from Mason Paskett in the 25th minute, which tied the match 1-1 before Kelly Walsh put the game away. The Trojans outshot the T-Birds 20-7.
East will play Star Valley today at 9 a.m. at Riske Field in the consolation semifinals. Kelly Walsh will take the field against Thunder Basin at 2 p.m. in the semifinals.
KELLY WALSH 5, EAST 1
Halftime: 2-0
Goals: KW, Atikinson, 10. CE, Paskett, 25. KW, Atkinson, 40. KW, Atkinson, 41. KW, Atkinson, 51. KW, Hollinger, 73.
Shots: KW 20, CE 7. Shots on goal: KW 13, CE 3. Saves: KW 2, CE 8 (Opsal).
Corner kicks: KW 8, CE 1. Offsides: KW 5, CE 2. Fouls: KW 10, CE 7. Yellow cards: KW 1 (Hollinger, 58), CE 1 (Paskett, 67).