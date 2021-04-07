CHEYENNE — An early scoring affair helped the Kelly Walsh soccer team pick up a 9-0 victory at home over Cheyenne East on Tuesday.
The Trojans scored five goals in the opening 10 minutes to grab a big lead early in the game. East finished with six shots compared to Kelly Walsh’s 18.
Goals: KW, Gonzalez, 2. KW, Cerdio, 3. KW, Cerdio, 4. KW, Catchpole, 6. KW, Hollinger, 10. KW, Atkinson, 56. KW, Shipman, 61. KW, Realing, 68. KW, Realing, 75. Shots: CE 6, KW 18. Shots on goal: CE 3, KW 13. Saves: CE 4 (Fisbeck), KW 3 Allaire. Corner kicks: CE 3, KW 1. Offsides: CE 1, KW 1. Fouls: CE 4, KW 3.