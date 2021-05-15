CHEYENNE — Sheridan turned 11 shots on goal into a 4-0 win over the Cheyenne East boys soccer team Friday in the Class 4A East Regional semifinals in Gillette.
Freshman Dane Steel scored two second half goals for the Broncs while Sheridan outshot East 25-4.
East will play Laramie at noon today for third place.
SHERIDAN 4, EAST 0
Halftime: Sheridan 2-0
Goals: Sheridan, Rabon, 15. Sheridan, Sinclair, 34. Sheridan, Steel, 41. Sheridan, Steel 57.
Shots: Sheridan 25, CE 4. Shots on goal: Sheridan 11, CE 2. Saves: Sheridan 2, CE 7 (Opsal).
Corner kicks: Sheridan 9, CE 2. Offsides: Sheridan 3, CE 1. Fouls: Sheridan 13, CE 8. Yellow cards: East (White, 31).