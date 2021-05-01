CHEYENNE — An overtime goal from Roberto Carlos Moreno lifted the Cheyenne East boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Campbell County on Friday.
“The effort level our boys played with (Friday) was as high as it’s been all year,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “They set an expectation for themselves (Friday), now we need to play at that level from here on out.”
Isaac Rich and Sid Cashin netted the other two goals for the T-Birds. East finished with 20 shots to the Camels' 14.
EAST 3, CAMPBELL COUNTY 2 (OT)
Halftime: Cheyenne East 1-0
Goals: Cheyenne East, Rich, 32. Campbell County, Ramirez 47. Campbell County, Espinoza, 49. Cheyenne East, Cashin, 54. Cheyenne East, Moreno, 85.
Shots: CC 14, CE 20. Shots on goal: CC 8, CE 10. Saves: CC 7, CE: 6 (Ospal 5, Wheeler 1).
Corner kicks: CC 4, CE 5. Fouls: CC 24, CE 13. Offsides: CC 1, CE 1.