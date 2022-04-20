BOYS SOCCER: East scores four in the first half to beat South Apr 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Brenden Bohlmann scored two goals and assisted on another to help Cheyenne East to a 6-2 win over Cheyenne South on Tuesday.Elijah Cudney also netted two goals and Chase White and Brian Mead had one apiece. Mead also tallied an assist.South’s two goals from Caden Hart in the second minute and from Will Bechtel in the 43rd. East outshot South 25-14 and 16-8 on goal.EAST 6, SOUTH 2Goals: South, Hart, 2. East, Bohlmann (unassisted), 4. East, Cudney (Miller), 21. East, White (unassisted), 32. East, Mead (Bohlmann), 38. East, Bohlmann (Kling), 39. South, Bechtel, 43. East, Cudney (Mead), 58.Shots: CE 25, CS 14. Shots on goal: CE 16, CS 8. Saves: CE 6 (Fisbeck); CS 10 (Potter).Corner kicks: CE 6, CS 4. Offsides: CE 2, CS 0. Fouls: CE 7, CS 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now UW standouts and questions as spring ball hits home stretch LCSD1 unveils new Cheyenne East pool College rodeo’s top-ranked Cowboys host final event Linder talks new additions, contract extension Catcher Kaden Anderson has become leader for Post 6 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists