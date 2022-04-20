East logo white.jpg

CHEYENNE – Brenden Bohlmann scored two goals and assisted on another to help Cheyenne East to a 6-2 win over Cheyenne South on Tuesday.

Elijah Cudney also netted two goals and Chase White and Brian Mead had one apiece. Mead also tallied an assist.

South’s two goals from Caden Hart in the second minute and from Will Bechtel in the 43rd. East outshot South 25-14 and 16-8 on goal.

EAST 6, SOUTH 2

Goals: South, Hart, 2. East, Bohlmann (unassisted), 4. East, Cudney (Miller), 21. East, White (unassisted), 32. East, Mead (Bohlmann), 38. East, Bohlmann (Kling), 39. South, Bechtel, 43. East, Cudney (Mead), 58.

Shots: CE 25, CS 14. Shots on goal: CE 16, CS 8. Saves: CE 6 (Fisbeck); CS 10 (Potter).

Corner kicks: CE 6, CS 4. Offsides: CE 2, CS 0. Fouls: CE 7, CS 5.

