CHEYENNE – Two first-half goals propelled the fourth-seeded Cheyenne East boys soccer team to 2-1 win over No. 3 Star Valley in an elimination game Friday at the Class 4A state tournament.
Senior Mason Paskett netted East’s first goal in the fourth minute, and freshman Brenden Bohlmann found the back of the net for East’s other goal with an assist from Isaac Rich.
Wyatt Dunn scored Star Valley’s lone goal in the 37th.
The Thunderbirds play Laramie at 9 a.m. today at Riske Field for fifth place.
EAST 2, STAR VALLEY 1
Halftime: 2-1
Goals: East, Paskett, 4. East, Bohlmann (Rich), 26. Star Valley, Dunn, 37.
Shots: SV 14, CE 17. Shots on goal: SV 7, CE 9. Saves: SV 5, CE 8 (Opsal).
Corner kicks: SV 9, CE 5. Offsides: SV 1, CE 1. Fouls: SV 10, CE 16.