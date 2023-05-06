Cheyenne East junior Liam Taylor (10) traps the ball during a soccer game at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne on Friday, May 5, 2023.
CHEYENNE — Laramie and Cheyenne East went nearly 98 minutes without scoring in their Friday evening match up.
That changed in the 97th minute, when Plainsmen sophmore Sammy Heaney scored the only mraker of the match in the second half of overtime to pick up a 1-0 win.
East held a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal in the game, but was outshot 19-16. Brenden Bohlmann led East with 7 shots, five of which made it on the frame.
LARAMIE 1, EAST 0
Halftime: 0-0. Regulation: 0-0. OT1: tied 0-0. OT2: Laramie 1-0
Goal: Laramie, Heaney, 97.
Shots: Laramie 19, East 16. Shots on goal: East 10, Laramie 4. Saves: Laramie 10 (unavailable), East 3 (Ward).
Corner kicks: East 5, Laramie 4. Offsides: Laramie 5, East 2. Fouls: East 11, Laramie 8. Yellow cards: Laramie 2 (A. Pannell, 93. C. Pannell, 95), East 1 (Sallee, 95).
