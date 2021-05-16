CHEYENNE — A 69th minute goal from Cameron Hoberg gave the Laramie boys soccer team gave a 2-1 win over Cheyenne East in the third place match at the Class 4A East regional tournament on Saturday.
Laramie had 18 shots on goal while Cameron Hoberg netted Laramie's other goal. East only had 4 shots on goal.
The teams will open state tournament play starting Thursday in Cheyenne.
SHERIDAN 2, EAST 1
Halftime: East 1-0
Goals: East, Simon, 38. Laramie, Hoberg, 52. Laramie, Hoberg, 69.
Shots: Laramie 23, CE 10. Shots on goal: Laramie 18, CE 4. Saves: Laramie 3 (Luckie), CE 16 (Opsal).
Corner kicks: Laramie 9, CE 4. Offsides: Laramie 3, CE 1. Fouls: Laramie 8, CE 4.