CHEYENNE – Senior Reed Rabon and junior Colson Coon netted goals in the second half to help No. 4-ranked Sheridan to a 2-1 win over visiting Cheyenne East on Thursday.

East led 1-0 at halftime thanks to Connor Kling’s goal from a Brenden Bohlmann assist.

Rabon scored in the 61st minute to knot the score, while Coon scored the eventual game-winner in the 65.

East (2-7-2 overall, 1-6-2 Class 4A East Conference) plays at Campbell County (3-7-0, 3-4-0) at 4 p.m. today in Gillette.

SHERIDAN 2, EAST 1

Halftime: East 1-0.

Goals: East, Kling (Br. Bohlmann), 34. Sheridan, Rabon, 61. Sheridan, Co. Coon, 65.

Shots: East 6, Sheridan 14. Shots on goal: East 4, Sheridan 7. Saves: East 5 (Fisbeck); Sheridan 3 (Ch. Larson).

Corner kicks: East 2, Sheridan 8. Offsides: East 1, Sheridan 2. Fouls: East 7, Sheridan 6.

