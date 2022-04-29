BOYS SOCCER: Sheridan rallies to beat visiting East Apr 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Senior Reed Rabon and junior Colson Coon netted goals in the second half to help No. 4-ranked Sheridan to a 2-1 win over visiting Cheyenne East on Thursday.East led 1-0 at halftime thanks to Connor Kling’s goal from a Brenden Bohlmann assist.Rabon scored in the 61st minute to knot the score, while Coon scored the eventual game-winner in the 65.East (2-7-2 overall, 1-6-2 Class 4A East Conference) plays at Campbell County (3-7-0, 3-4-0) at 4 p.m. today in Gillette.SHERIDAN 2, EAST 1Halftime: East 1-0.Goals: East, Kling (Br. Bohlmann), 34. Sheridan, Rabon, 61. Sheridan, Co. Coon, 65.Shots: East 6, Sheridan 14. Shots on goal: East 4, Sheridan 7. Saves: East 5 (Fisbeck); Sheridan 3 (Ch. Larson).Corner kicks: East 2, Sheridan 8. Offsides: East 1, Sheridan 2. Fouls: East 7, Sheridan 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now WHSAA sanctioning was a long time coming for girls wrestling Storm's Cinderella runs earn them national tourney invites Pine Bluffs' Monse Serrano is a top thrower in 2A Central's Madisyn Baillie reaching new heights, breaking own record Wyoming LB Gibbs excited to fill big shoes Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists