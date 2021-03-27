CHEYENNE – Damien Myers scored two goals to help Thunder Basin to a 6-0 victory at Cheyenne East on Friday evening at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
Ian Tucker added a goal and an assist. Cade Ayers, Sergey Pfiel and Garner Gauthier also scored goals.
The Bolts held East to two shots overall and one on goal.
THUNDER BASIN 6, EAST 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: Thunder Basin, Tucker (unavailable), 17. Thunder Basin, Ayers (Tucker), 39. Thunder Basin, Myers (unavailable), 49. Thunder Basin, Pfiel (unavailable), 55. Thunder Basin, Myers (unavailable), 69. Thunder Basin, Ga. Gauthier (unavailable), 72.
Shots: Thunder Basin 28, East 2. Shots on goal: Thunder Basin 19, East 1. Saves: Thunder Basin 1 (Zebrowski), East 6 (Fisbeck).
Corner kicks: Thunder Basin 8, East 0. Offsides: Thunder Basin 1, East 1. Fouls: Thunder Basin 9, East 15. Yellow cards: East 2 (I. Rich, 14. White, 45).