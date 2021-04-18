CHEYENNE — Thunder Basin was able to get 26 shots on goal against the Cheyenne East boys soccer team Saturday afternoon resulting in a 6-0 Thunder Basin victory.
The Bolts scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of action to seal the game.
East's lone shot came from Brian Mead in the 4th minute.
THUNDER BASIN 6, EAST 0
Halftime: 2-0
Goals: Thunder Basin, Howell, 17. Thunder Basin, Shrum, 31. Thunder Basin, Diaz, 62. Thunder Basin, Diaz, 70. Thunder Basin, Pelayo, 72. Thunder Basin, Tucker, 74.
Shots: Cheyenne East 1, Thunder Basin 41. Shots on goal: CE 1, TB 26. Saves: CE 20 (Opsal), TB 1.
Corner kicks: CE 1, TB 6. Fouls: CE 6, TB 10. Offsides: CE 1, TB 3. Yellow cards: TB (Shrum, 68).