BOYS SOCCER: Thunder Basin shuts out East Mar 26, 2022 Mar 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Caleb Howell scored in the first minute to help Thunder Basin to a 2-0 win over visiting Cheyenne East on Friday in Gillette.Cade Ayers added a goal off a James Graham corner kick in the 74th to clinch the win.The Bolts outshot East 19-8. That included a 9-4 edge in shots on goal.THUNDER BASIN 2, EAST 0Halftime: 1-0.Goals: TB, Howell (unavailable), 1. TB, Ayers (Graham), 74.Shots: CE 8, TB 19. Shots on goal: CE 4, TB 9. Saves: CE 7 (Fisbeck 4, Wheeler 3); TB 4 (Gray).Corner kicks: CE 2, TB 6. Offsides: CE 2, TB 10. Fouls: CE 8, TB 9. Yellow cards: CE 1 (Hohn); TB 1 (Suarez). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now UW spring ball has no shortage of storylines South tabs Eli Moody as football coach Dut, Grigsby enter transfer portal Cowgirls outlast Tulsa in triple overtime, advance to third round of WNIT Central's Talich commits to UW Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists