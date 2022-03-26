Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

CHEYENNE – Caleb Howell scored in the first minute to help Thunder Basin to a 2-0 win over visiting Cheyenne East on Friday in Gillette.

Cade Ayers added a goal off a James Graham corner kick in the 74th to clinch the win.

The Bolts outshot East 19-8. That included a 9-4 edge in shots on goal.

THUNDER BASIN 2, EAST 0

Halftime: 1-0.

Goals: TB, Howell (unavailable), 1. TB, Ayers (Graham), 74.

Shots: CE 8, TB 19. Shots on goal: CE 4, TB 9. Saves: CE 7 (Fisbeck 4, Wheeler 3); TB 4 (Gray).

Corner kicks: CE 2, TB 6. Offsides: CE 2, TB 10. Fouls: CE 8, TB 9. Yellow cards: CE 1 (Hohn); TB 1 (Suarez).

