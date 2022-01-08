Cheyenne East

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys swimming and diving team dropped a dual to Sheridan (133-42) and beat Natrona County (125-22) on Friday in Sheridan.

Sophomore Quin Kincheloe touched the wall second in the 200-meter freestyle (2 minutes, 30.34 seconds). He was third in the 100 backstroke (1:19.11).

Sophomore Colin Peters placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:42.98), while classmate Ty Bronder was third (1:55.60). Sophomore Caleb Ruff placed third in the 400 freestyle (5:27.17).

