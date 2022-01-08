BOYS SWIMMING: East splits duals at Sheridan Jan 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys swimming and diving team dropped a dual to Sheridan (133-42) and beat Natrona County (125-22) on Friday in Sheridan.Sophomore Quin Kincheloe touched the wall second in the 200-meter freestyle (2 minutes, 30.34 seconds). He was third in the 100 backstroke (1:19.11).Sophomore Colin Peters placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:42.98), while classmate Ty Bronder was third (1:55.60). Sophomore Caleb Ruff placed third in the 400 freestyle (5:27.17). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dual Kincheloe Swimming Boys Cheyenne East Freestyle Colin Peters Caleb Ruff Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys’ top transfer portal needs Forwoods honored as region’s top rec soccer coaches McAnelly flips commitment to Utah Cowboys basketball game at Nevada postponed Wyoming basketball games against Boise State postponed due to COVID concerns Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists