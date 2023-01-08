BOYS SWIMMING: East takes seventh in Sheridan Jan 8, 2023 3 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Junior Quin Kincheloe posted a pair of top-10 finishes to help the Cheyenne East boys swimming and diving team to a seventh-place finish at the Sheridan Invitational on Saturday.Kincheloe captured ninth in the 400-meter freestyle (5 minutes, 7.20 seconds) and 10th in the 200 free (2:23.24).Sophomore Cam Kulze placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.91) and junior Caleb Ruff finished ninth in the 100 breast (1:19.70). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kincheloe Swimming Sport Ninth Boys Cam Kulze Cheyenne East Pair Sixth Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Taylor column: Like it or not, Barstool Sports boosted the Cowboys' brand Cowboys down to 9 scholarship players vs. San Diego State Cowboys add former Vanderbilt receiver Devin Boddie Jr. via transfer portal Strong, Hart will South to dramatic overtime win over Green River Despite late shortcomings, young Cowboys exceed expectations Local Briefs Laramie County prepares to update voter rolls Cheyenne shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder Gov. Gordon proclaims Jan. 22-28 as "Wyoming School Choice Week" USDA invests $2 million to expand infrastructure on the Wind River Reservation CFD Old West Museum announces murder mystery dinner 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards winners announced AARP Wyoming to offers online fitness classes in 2023 Geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza Public invited to help plan Habitat's Jump into Jewels fundraiser AARP meeting to outline legislation of interest to seniors Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 27, 2022