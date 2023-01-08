East logo blue.jpg

CHEYENNE – Junior Quin Kincheloe posted a pair of top-10 finishes to help the Cheyenne East boys swimming and diving team to a seventh-place finish at the Sheridan Invitational on Saturday.

Kincheloe captured ninth in the 400-meter freestyle (5 minutes, 7.20 seconds) and 10th in the 200 free (2:23.24).


