Cheyenne East’s Avery Brinkman is mobbed by teammates Aryana Booth, right, Jordan Griess, center, and Kylie Simkins, left, after after Brinkman scored a shoot-out goal to defeat Riverton on Thursday during the 4A State Soccer Tournament in Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS — With penalty kicks not playing a factor in regular-season games, their introduction in the regional and state events can cause even more stress on high school soccer teams in Wyoming.
Cheyenne East girls soccer head coach Rebecca Valdez has a unique way of getting her players to settle down during penalty kicks. She simply tells them to do a math problem to help take their mind off the pressure.
So when East sophomore Avery Brinkman stepped up to the line in the bottom of the sixth, and with the game on her foot, that’s exactly what she did. The result worked, as Brinkman made no mistake with a shot to the left side of the net to give East a 5-4 win in the shootout and a 2-1 win over Riverton.
“I was going through all my math homework,” Brinkman said. “I was freaking out a little because I wasn’t as good at penalty kicks until this year. I was just excited when she went the other way that I shot. I was overfilled with joy.”
Early on, East relied on its keeper to keep it in the game. Aryana Booth continued her high level of play from regionals and made three quality saves early in the game. She also influenced two other shots that went off the crossbar to keep Riverton off the board.
“Asking her to go back to her natural position after two years on the field, she has fit in like she didn’t take a day off,” Valdez said. “Ary is big for us in the back.”
East’s patience was rewarded in the 22nd minute. After getting lost in coverage, Sage White rifled in a shot from about five yards out to give the Lady Thunderbirds the early lead.
Eight minutes into the second half, Riverton finally capitalized on a grade-A chance. After the Wolverines hit their third crossbar on the day, the ball bounced straight to the foot of Cami Paskett. Paskett wasted little time and put the ball past Booth for her 26th goal of the season.
Both teams had quality chances to break the stalemate before the end of regulation, but neither could get one to go. In the final minute, Ayana Mejorado made a quality save on a kick from Jordan Griess and Booth was forced to come up with a difficult save on shot from in tight.
East generated a majority of the chances in the extra time, but fatigue began to be a factor for both teams.
“I think you saw it on both teams,” Valdez said. “The weird delay with lightning in the middle just adds to the kids. It comes down to guts and courage, and the kids played well.”
In the PKs, the teams finished the best-of-five locked at four each. When Riverton missed its shot in the top of the sixth high, Brinkman put the final nail in the coffin.
While she made it look easy, the moment was not without its stress, Brinkman said.
“As soon as they scored, there was stress all over the place,” she said. “Everyone was just battling over and over again.”
East showed a ton of grit and heart during its matchup with the Wolverines. Not only did the Lady Thunderbirds have to battle fatigue in a 100-minute game, they also had to battle the elements.
A lighting delay that occurred in the 37th minute of play held the two teams up for just under an hour. After some nice, but windy weather, the overtime PKs were plagued by heavy rainfall.
Still, the T-Birds battled and managed to come away with the win.
“It just shows our courage, perseverance and how we play as a family,” Brinkman said. “We have overcome so much this season, and coming in and beating a team that has had a tremendous season is amazing.”
With the win, East advances to the semifinals Friday at 4 p.m. It will play the winner of Jackson Hole vs. Sheridan.
EAST 2, RIVERTON 1
Halftime: East 1-0. Regulation: 1-1. OT 1: 1-1 OT 2: 1-1. PKs: East 5-4