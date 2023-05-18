Brinkman celebrates game-winning goal

Cheyenne East’s Avery Brinkman is mobbed by teammates Aryana Booth, right, Jordan Griess, center, and Kylie Simkins, left, after after Brinkman scored a shoot-out goal to defeat Riverton on Thursday during the 4A State Soccer Tournament in Rock Springs.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

ROCK SPRINGS — With penalty kicks not playing a factor in regular-season games, their introduction in the regional and state events can cause even more stress on high school soccer teams in Wyoming.

Cheyenne East girls soccer head coach Rebecca Valdez has a unique way of getting her players to settle down during penalty kicks. She simply tells them to do a math problem to help take their mind off the pressure.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus