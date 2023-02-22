CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East assistant coach Kirk Nelson had a heart-to-heart conversation with senior Ethan Brinkman about his playing future during football practice last season.
Brinkman was unsure if he would play college football for a multitude of different reasons. One concern was that a place that might take him may not have the right degree program for him.
The East coach simply told Brinkman that if it was something he wanted to pursue, there would be a place for him. He also told him he didn’t want Brinkman to look back on what could have been.
Sure enough, that’s what Brinkman found. On Tuesday, in the Cheyenne East commons, Brinkman signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Knox College.
“Without him, I don’t think I could have done it,” Brinkman said. “With (my coaches) advocating to other college coaches … it means the world to me.”
Throughout the course of his high school career, Brinkman has been a stalwart member of the East defense. Coming into the program his freshman year, he had a reputation for being someone who could deliver a nasty hit, linebackers coach Jesse Blunn said.
“We talked about that in the coaches’ office, and it was brought up that Ethan Brinkman could lower the boom,” Blunn said. “I couldn’t believe that he could actually hit the way he could hit. He is probably the hardest-hitting linebacker I have ever coached.”
Brinkman had a breakout junior season. He posted 122 tackles on the year to help get his team to a semifinal appearance — 58 tackles more than the next closest player on his team.
Brinkman was contacted by a number of different schools following his junior season, and it was looking like he would be a highly recruited player out of high school. He said he went to a number of different camps throughout the course of the summer and talked with a number of different coaches.
But when his senior year rolled around, Brinkman ran into some adversity. He spent most of his senior campaign battling injuries before he was sidelined due to an illness that kept him out of the final game of the season, the Class 4A quarterfinal and semifinal. Fortunately, he was able to return for the state championship game.
This absence caused his numbers to decline. He posted just 78 tackles on the year, and while it was still good enough for third-best on the team, the coaches that had reached out to him before suddenly weren’t interested.
But one school never lost faith. Since the spring of his junior year, Knox College had been in constant communication with him.
“Coach Reese was there with me since the spring of my junior year and just kept talking to me,” Brinkman said. “Not even just about football, but life questions, as well. It just really connected with me.”
Eventually, over the summer, Knox College made him an offer. Brinkman had some interest from other schools, such as Black Hills State and Chadron, but in the end chose to go to Galesburg, Illinois, to be part of the Prairie Fire program.
The main reason he chose Knox College over the others was due to the atmosphere the players and coaches had created.
“The coaches just connected with me,” Brinkman said. “I just enjoyed the environment up in Knox.”
Brinkman leaves behind a legacy of success from the linebacker position. He has an incredible work ethic and has been someone who the coaching staff has relied upon in football, as well as indoor and outdoor track.
“I am super pumped for him,” Nelson said. “He is going to take advantage of an opportunity to continue to play.”
Brinkman is not completely set on what he plans to study in college, but is learning toward pursuing broadcast journalism.
