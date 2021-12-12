CHEYENNE – Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress won his third aggregate championship in five trips to the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Unfortunately for the Cheyenne East graduate, it was not enough to earn him his first world championship. Cress finished third in the world standings with $325,745 in season earnings.
Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, won the world title with $343,523, while his younger brother, Ryder Wright, was second ($342,336).
Cress scored 859 points on 10 qualified rides at the NFR, including 87 on Brookman Rodeo’s Flirtatious during the final round. That score put Cress out of the day money.
The 25-year-old was one of only three saddle bronc riders to cover all 10 draws at the NFR. Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, Montana, had 856 points and was second in the aggregate.
Buffalo bareback rider Cole Reiner didn’t have a score Saturday, but finished ninth in the aggregate at 765.5 points on nine rides. He finished seventh in the world standings $190,186. Reiner’s traveling partner, Kaycee Feild, won his sixth world title with $357,419 in earnings.
Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh was just out of the money Saturday night with a seventh-place time of 13.74 seconds. The 33-year-old was eighth in the aggregate at 148.01 seconds on 10 runs. She took seventh in the world race.