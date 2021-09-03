Brody Cress

 Courtesy of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

CHEYENNE – Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, a 2014 Cheyenne East graduate, scored 89 points on Bar T Rodeo’s Jitter Bug to win the title at the Golden Spike Rodeo on Saturday in Tremonton, Utah.

The 25-year-old earned $4,625 for his efforts.

Cress is currently third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $132,533 in earnings this season. He is all but assured a spot in his fifth National Finals Rodeo.

