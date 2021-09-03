Brody Cress wins saddle bronc title in Tremonton Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brody Cress Courtesy of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, a 2014 Cheyenne East graduate, scored 89 points on Bar T Rodeo’s Jitter Bug to win the title at the Golden Spike Rodeo on Saturday in Tremonton, Utah.The 25-year-old earned $4,625 for his efforts.Cress is currently third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with more than $132,533 in earnings this season. He is all but assured a spot in his fifth National Finals Rodeo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brody Cress Bronc Saddle Sport Equitation Title Rodeo Tremonton Standing Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Wyoming football releases depth chart for Week 1 Despite hardships, Sean Chambers isn’t ready to let go of football dreams Cowboys’ matchup with Montana State features plenty of familiarity Criswell column: UW football season filled with lofty expectations Sheridan rolls past Laramie in season opener Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists