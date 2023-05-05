CHEYENNE — Emili Brooksmith admits she was so eager to take over as cheer and dance coach at her high school alma mater that she might have gone a tad overboard with her communication.
Fortunately for her, Cheyenne East athletics director Jerry Schlabs and the hiring committee never held it against her.
“I probably called Jerry 50 times to make sure I got an interview,” Brooksmith said with a laugh.
Brooksmith — who graduated from East in 2010 — was the head coach for eight seasons. She stepped down late last week.
“My husband and I both work full time, and our little boy just turned 3 and is starting to get into soccer, tee-ball and gymnastics,” Brooksmith said. “Life is too short to miss any moments with him.”
Brooksmith’s East cheer teams claimed state runner-up finishes in non-stunt cheer (2018) and co-ed cheer (2018 and 2022). The Thunderbirds also took home seven third-place trophies and were fourth two other times.
While Brooksmith was proud of what her squads accomplished on the state competition mats, her most enduring memory of her time as head coach was her athletes’ willingness to serve the school and community. T-Birds cheerleaders regularly worked with the Friday Food Bag Foundation, volunteered at numerous charity 5-kilometer races, did kids clinics and participated in Cheyenne Frontier Days parades.
“We did a lot of community work and a lot of work within the East triad,” she said. “That was important to me because my No. 1 thing coming in was helping make kids good people and productive citizens of our city and state.
“Getting them involved in all those volunteer opportunities let them really experience our community and see different aspects of life so they’re appreciative of what they have. It encouraged them to share, be kind and brighten people’s days.”
Schlabs said Brooksmith’s departure leaves a void in the East community. He always appreciated her athletes timing swimming meets, helping at track meets and shagging balls for soccer matches. Schlabs was most thankful for the gameday atmosphere Brooksmith’s teams helped create for East’s players and fans.
“She helped us create a great culture at East High School and continue to improve upon that,” he said. “The school was always really important to her. She, her assistants and her kids obviously worked their tails off for the state competition, but their most important thing was supporting the other programs, being great ambassadors for our school and making our game days fun, exciting and memorable.
“She was amazing at that. The cheerleaders have done so much for the schools in our triad. She did a great job of teaching the kids those other things were just as important as the state competition.”
Brooksmith said Schlabs also deserves credit for being open to increasing the cheerleaders’ involvement on game days at both the varsity and sub-varsity levels.
“We’ve been able to grow our program and grow the things we do during games,” Brooksmith said. “We have some great run-through signs, great music and other fun things that keep people involved.”
