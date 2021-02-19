LARAMIE – There was no stopping Cheyenne East senior Graedyn Buell Thursday night as he helped propel his team to a 73-62 win against Laramie at Plainsmen Gym.
Buell came into the game averaging a Class 4A best 23.9 points per game, and that average will go up significantly after he dropped 38 against the Plainsmen.
“It was a good hard-nosed battle, and both teams are really good teams,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “I thought our kids executed when they had to and pulled away, which was the difference in the game. We made a few big 3’s and it will always be a tight battle whenever we play (Laramie).”
The game started fast and furious as Laramie junior Trey Enzi and sophomore Mahlon Morris scored from inside to boost the Plainsmen to an early 9-5 lead.
East (13-1 overall, 2-1 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) responded by going on a 12-2 run for a 17-11 lead to help outscore Laramie 19-13 in the opening period. It was a lead the T-Birds would not relinquish for the rest of the game.
Laramie (10-5, 1-2) pulled to within a point at 19-18 with 4:50 remaining in the second quarter, but East scored the next eight points in a hurry for a 27-18 lead and later had a 33-22 advantage at halftime.
“We competed and played hard,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “(East) shot the ball from 3 really well. It seemed every time we got the game down to six or seven points and were in position to get over the hump, East would hit a 3 and it was a nine or 10 difference again and we just ran out of time.”
Laramie and East played even in with the T-Birds scoring 19 in the third and 21 in the fourth. Laramie flipped the script with 21 in the third and 19 in the fourth.
Down 52-43 heading into the fourth quarter, an opening layup from Laramie senior Eric Martinez pulled LHS to within seven at 52-45, but East took control from then on as senior guard Jordan Codner hit a couple of 3-pointers and Buell added a pair of charity shots to boost the lead back to 15 at 60-45 midway through the final quarter.
Senior Jake Rayl added 12 points and Codner chipped 11 points for East.
Laramie was led by the 25 points from sophomore Jaedyn Brown. Morris ended with 14 and Enzi had eight points.
EAST 73, LARAMIE 62
Cheyenne East................ 19 14 19 21 – 73
Laramie............................ 13 9 21 19 – 62
Cheyenne East: G. Schlabs 3, Rayl 12, G. Buell 38, McAnelly 1, Codner 11, Jackson 8
Laramie: Morris 14, Martinez 5, Dodd 2, Brown 25, Vigen 4, Lopez 1, Enzi 8, Shipman 3.