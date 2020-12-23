CHEYENNE – When Graedyn Buell has the ball in his hands, things tend to go well for the Cheyenne East boys basketball team.
The senior makes things happen in all phases of the game for the Thunderbirds.
Over the weekend, Buell averaged 24.5 points, nine rebounds and 4.5 assists throughout East’s victories over Natrona County and Riverton.
He finished with 34 points, 13 boards and dished out seven assists in Friday’s win against Natrona.
Those efforts earned Buell Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I just got it going early,” Buell said about his performance against Natrona. “I saw the ball go in early, I trusted our offense, and it made it easy from then on.
“I was just playing basketball.”
One of the things Buell thrives at on the court is getting out in transition and spreading the ball around to his teammates. He’s able to get his teammates open looks and easy buckets.
His court vision is second-to-none.
“He’ll make a pass, and the coaches will look at each other like, ‘Did you see that?,’” T-Birds coach Rusty Horsley said. “He can score a lot, but he’s always looking for what’s best for the team … he has great knowledge, and the game just comes natural to him.”
Buell was also named Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 offensive player of the year over the weekend following the football season. The quarterback led East to the Class 4A state title in November.
In certain ways, his ability to hit his receivers on the field translates to his ability to dish out passes and create those easy opportunities for his teammates on the court.
“Once you get the ball in your hands and you’re going full-speed back the other way, there are windows to get the ball in, just like those windows in football,” he said. “I love having the ball in my hands, because if you don’t stop me, I’m getting a layup, but if you do stop me, my teammate is getting an easy look.
“… (The similarities) probably help me a lot because I see those windows like I do in football.”
In Saturday’s contest against Riverton, the Wolverines tried to run a box-and-one defense on Buell, keying on him and forcing the other members of East’s team to make things happen.
The T-Birds adapted, and Buell was able to spread the ball around while still posting 15 points of his own.
“I knew (the box-and-one) was coming eventually, but not against Riverton,” he said. “It was good, though. It’ll help us in the future. We knew what it was, we knew how to beat it, and we were stagnant at first, but we got out in transition, and they can’t run box-and-one if we’re getting transition layups.”
The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 23.8 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists through four games this season. Sitting unbeaten, the T-Birds are meshing well early on, and Buell is a big reason why.
His all-around game is hard to replicate and although he believes his passing and ability to get his teammates involved is the best facet of his game, Horsley says it’s truly hard to pinpoint.
“(Buell) has so many components to his game,” Horsley said. “But it’s hard to say what the best one is.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Keagan Bartlett, wrestling, Cheyenne East: The sophomore went 3-0 on the week with two pins to help the Thunderbirds go 4-0 in duals.
n Kelsey Basart, girls basketball, Cheyenne Central: The senior guard averaged 14 points to help the Lady Indians grab victories over Kelly Walsh and Riverton.
n Tate Bishop, boys basketball, Burns: The forward averaged 15 points to help the Broncs go 1-1 on the week.
n Lawson Lovering and Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: Lovering, a senior center, averaged 15 points to help the Indians pick up wins over Kelly Walsh and Riverton.
Talich, a junior guard, averaged 15.5 points in those games.
n Calysta Martinez, girls basketball, Cheyenne South: The senior guard scored 15 points to help the Lady Bison to a 53-40 win over visiting Wheatland.
n Matt Pietsch, boys swimming, Central: The junior won three events and was second in another across two meets last week.
n Jared Price, boys swimming, South: The senior won five events and was second in another during three meets last week.
n Jake Rayl, boys basketball, East: The senior averaged 19.5 points to help the T-Birds get wins over Natrona County and Riverton. He dished out seven assists and grabbed four rebounds against Natrona.
n Jaden Shelit, girls basketball, Pine Bluffs: The junior scored 14 points to help the Lady Hornets win at Glenrock, 40-37.